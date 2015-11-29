FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington State 77, Texas Southern 65
November 29, 2015 / 4:26 AM / 2 years ago

Washington State 77, Texas Southern 65

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Forward Josh Hawkinson scored 20 points and guard Ike Iroegbu added 19 to lead Washington State to a 77-65 nonconference victory over Texas Southern on Saturday night in Pullman, Wash.

The Cougars improved to 4-0. Forward Malcolm Riley scored 23 points and forward Chris Thomas had 20 for the Tigers (1-5).

Washington State led 47-26 at the half after shooting 60.6 percent from the field and holding Texas Southern to 32.3 percent.

Riley scored 19 points in the second half when the Tigers shot 57.7 percent from the floor to finish at 43.9 percent for the game.

The Cougars shot 55.2 percent for the game, helped by a 28-2 advantage in bench points.

Hawkinson, a regular starter, came off the bench after missing the previous game with a groin injury.

Washington State’s 4-0 start is its best since 2010 when the Cougars started 5-0. Their opponents have a combined record of 5-17.

The next game is Wednesday at home against 10th-ranked Gonzaga (4-1).

Partly for financial reasons, the Tigers are playing all 13 of their nonconference games on the road. The Tigers don’t play their first game at home in Houston until Jan. 2 when they open Southwestern Athletic Conference play against Southern (La.).

