Preview: Texas State at Houston

Houston commences its first season as a member of the newly formed American Athletic Conference when it hosts Texas State on Friday. The Cougars are coming off their fourth 20-win season in the last eight years, a campaign that ended with a loss in the second round of the College Basketball Invitational. They return three starters, including preseason second-team AAC selection TaShawn Thomas, and welcome Baylor transfer L.J. Rose.

Houston was picked to finish seventh in the 10-team AAC, which is where it ranked in the final season of Conference USA play. It also is where Texas State finished in its one year as a member of the Western Athletic Conference before making a move this season to the Sun Belt. The Bobcats are playing their first season under head coach Danny Kaspar, who patrolled the sidelines for Stephen F. Austin over the last 13 seasons.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN3.com

ABOUT TEXAS STATE (2012-13: 12-22, 5-13 WAC): Kaspar inherits a squad that returns four of its top five scorers from last season, including senior forward Joel Wright. The Brooklyn native led the WAC in scoring last campaign with a 17.9 average after sitting out a year following a transfer from Duquesne. Forwards Corey Stern and Reid Koenen, both 6-7 seniors, also return after combining for 14.6 points in 2012-13.

ABOUT HOUSTON (2012-13: 20-13, 7-9 C-USA): Thomas, a 6-8 junior, led the Cougars in scoring (16.9) and rebounding (9.8) while shooting 55.2 percent from the floor. He will be complemented by swingman Danuel House, who chipped in 12.4 points, and Rose, who played sparingly as a freshman at Baylor but was a highly ranked prospect coming out of high school. The trio spearheads a high-octane attack that was tied for ninth in the nation last season with a 78.1 scoring average.

TIP-INS

1. Houston leads the all-time series 11-2, but Texas State recorded an 81-78 triumph in the last meeting two seasons ago.

2. Texas State has not had a winning record since 2002-03.

3. The Cougars allowed a league-high 73.8 points last season.

PREDICTION: Houston 84, Texas State 75