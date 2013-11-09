(Updated: CORRECTS “rebounds” to “assists” in 2nd graph RECASTS 2nd note)

Houston 76, Texas State 70: Danuel House scored 24 points and TaShawn Thomas added 22 as the host Cougars survived their season opener.

L.J. Rose, making his Houston debut after transferring from Baylor, added 11 points and six assists. The Cougars shot 52 percent from the floor.

Emani Gant led the Bobcats with 19 points. Joel Wright had 18 and eight rebounds and Phil Hawkins chipped in 10 points.

Texas State faced a 12-point deficit midway through the second half but got it down to 70-67 on a pair of Wes Davis free throws with 3:49 to go. Hawkins hit a 3-pointer moments later to cut the deficit to 72-70 before Rose made a free throw and House had a steal and a 3-pointer to make it a six-point game with 22 seconds left.

The Bobcats led by as many as five points in the first half. Thomas had a layup and Rose made a 3-pointer to finish an 11-0 run that helped Houston open up a 46-41 lead at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas State won the prior meeting in 2011. ... Texas Tech was 6-for-15 from 3-point range while Houston was 6-for-14. ... Kavin Tilbury chipped in nine points and five rebounds for the Bobcats.