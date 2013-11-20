Preview: Texas State at Southern Methodist

Southern Methodist will look to bounce back from its first loss when it hosts Texas State on Wednesday. The Mustangs are giving opponents problems with their depth and size. They have outscored opponents in the paint in all three games, including a 42-16 edge in Monday’s 89-78 loss at Arkansas.The Mustangs, who have eight players averaging at least 6.7 points, are holding opponents to 36.5 percent shooting after leading Conference-USA last season at 39.5 percent. Junior college transfer Yanick Moreira and freshman Ben Moore each have four blocks for SMU. Forward Joel Wright averages 15.7 points to lead winless Texas State.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT TEXAS STATE (0-3): The Bobcats lost their first two games by a combined 13 points before a 82-65 loss at Oral Roberts. Emani Gant, a 6-8 freshman forward, averages 13 points while shooting 79.2 percent from the floor. The 6-7 Wright leads the team with 5.3 rebounds, but has 12 turnovers.

ABOUT SOUTHERN METHODIST (2-1): Nic Moore averages 15 points to lead the Mustangs and has hit 9-of-17 from 3-point range. Ben Moore, a 6-8 freshman forward, is averaging 11.3 points on 75 percent shooting and 4.7 rebounds off the bench. McDonald’s All-American Keith Frazier is averaging nine points, but did not play against Arkansas because of an ankle injury.

TIP-INS

1. SMU is playing non-conference games at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, while a $47 million renovation is completed at Moody Coliseum, which will be available when American Athletic Conference games begin in January.

2. Mustangs coach Larry Brown is 103-18 in NCAA home games, including an 8-7 mark at SMU.

3. Texas State is playing in its third conference (Southland in 2011-12, Western Athletic in 2012-13, Sun Belt in 2013-14) in three seasons.

PREDICTION: Southern Methodist 81, Texas State 62