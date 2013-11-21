Southern Methodist 70, Texas State 49: Nic Moore had 16 points and eight assists as the host Mustangs ran away from the winless Bobcats.

Moore hit 4-of-7 3-pointers and had a career-high five steals for Southern Methodist (3-1). Nick Russell added 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting and Yanick Moreira had 11 points and six rebounds for the Mustangs.

Joel Wright had a game-high 21 points for Texas State (0-4). Wright hit 4-of-6 3-pointers while no other Bobcat scored in double figures.

Russell and Moreira each had two baskets during a 16-2 run that gave SMU an 18-8 lead midway through the first half. Keith Frazier capped an 11-2 run with a 3-pointer for a 32-15 SMU lead before Russell hit a pair of 3-pointers on the way to a 41-20 halftime lead.

SMU’s Sterling Brown hit a 3-pointer for a 55-29 lead with 11:23 left in the second half and the Mustangs cruised the rest of the way. Moore added three 3-pointers in the second half, the third pushing the Mustangs’ lead to 68-45 with 4:22 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Frazier, who missed Monday’s loss at Arkansas with an ankle injury, had five points in 18 minutes on Wednesday. ... SMU held Texas State to 6-of-24 shooting in the first half and 16-of-50 for the game while forcing 18 turnovers. ... The Mustangs improved to 8-1 against Texas State.