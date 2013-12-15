(Updated: CORRECTS Bobcats FG% in graph 3 DELETES “Joel” in graph 3 CORRECTS time in graph 4 ADDS “in the second half” in graph 5)

Texas 85, Texas State 53:Cameron Ridley scored a career-high 22 points to lead the Longhornsto an easy home win over the Bobcats.Ridley shot 8-of-10 and grabbed10 rebounds for Texas (9-1), which won its fifth straight. IsaiahTaylor finished with 15 points, eight assists and five rebounds,while Javan Felix scored 13 points off the bench, with all four ofhis field goals coming from 3-point range.

Joel Wright was the only playerin double figures for Texas State (3-7), scoring 19 points to goalong with a game-high 13 rebounds. The Bobcats shot 29.7 percentfrom the field, including 5-of-26 on 3-pointers.

The first half was closethroughout, with the Bobcats tying the game on Wright’s dunkwith 5:59 to play. But the Longhorns closed on a 13-2 run,capped by Felix’s 3-pointer at the buzzer, to take an 11-pointhalftime advantage.

Ridley had five points in Texas‘opening 11-5 run in the second half and the Longhorns’ lead reached 25 with 11 minutesto play. Texas State trailed by 20 when Texas went on an 18-0 run toturn the game into a rout.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas State hadscored at least 70 points in four straight games. … The Longhorns won the reboundbattle 45-40, the ninth time in 10 games Texas has outrebounded itsopponent. … Texas won its 25th straight against theBobcats, the longest current winning streak in a Longhorns series.