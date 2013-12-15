FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas 85, Texas State 53
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 15, 2013 / 3:26 AM / 4 years ago

Texas 85, Texas State 53

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS Bobcats FG% in graph 3 DELETES “Joel” in graph 3 CORRECTS time in graph 4 ADDS “in the second half” in graph 5)

Texas 85, Texas State 53:Cameron Ridley scored a career-high 22 points to lead the Longhornsto an easy home win over the Bobcats.Ridley shot 8-of-10 and grabbed10 rebounds for Texas (9-1), which won its fifth straight. IsaiahTaylor finished with 15 points, eight assists and five rebounds,while Javan Felix scored 13 points off the bench, with all four ofhis field goals coming from 3-point range.

Joel Wright was the only playerin double figures for Texas State (3-7), scoring 19 points to goalong with a game-high 13 rebounds. The Bobcats shot 29.7 percentfrom the field, including 5-of-26 on 3-pointers.

The first half was closethroughout, with the Bobcats tying the game on Wright’s dunkwith 5:59 to play. But the Longhorns closed on a 13-2 run,capped by Felix’s 3-pointer at the buzzer, to take an 11-pointhalftime advantage.

Ridley had five points in Texas‘opening 11-5 run in the second half and the Longhorns’ lead reached 25 with 11 minutesto play. Texas State trailed by 20 when Texas went on an 18-0 run toturn the game into a rout.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas State hadscored at least 70 points in four straight games. … The Longhorns won the reboundbattle 45-40, the ninth time in 10 games Texas has outrebounded itsopponent. … Texas won its 25th straight against theBobcats, the longest current winning streak in a Longhorns series.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.