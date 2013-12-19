Preview: Texas State at Utah

Utah goes for its 10th consecutive home victory this season when it hosts Texas State on Thursday. The Utes have played a light slate but are coming off a solid 81-64 victory over fierce rival Brigham Young, creating hope that the program might be able to post a winning record for the first time since the 2008-09 campaign. The Bobcats are 0-4 on the road and were routed 85-53 at Texas in their most recent outing.

Utah’s lone loss came in its one road game – at Boise State – and the squad brings a three-game win streak into the contest against Texas State. The Utes have won 11 straight on their home floor dating to last season and eight of this season’s nine victories have come by double digits. The Bobcats have scored fewer than 60 points in four of their seven defeats and average just 64.3 points per game while Utah is scoring 85.6.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT TEXAS STATE (3-7): Forward Joel Wright leads the Bobcats in scoring (14.8) and rebounding (6.3) and was one of the few bright spots in the loss to Texas. Wright had 19 points and matched a career high with 13 rebounds against the Longhorns for his second double-double this season and eighth of his career. Forward Emani Gant is shooting 60 percent from the field while averaging 9.3 points and guard Wes Davis averages nine points.

ABOUT UTAH (9-1): Forward Jordan Loveridge and guard Delon Wright have spearheaded the strong start. Loveridge leads the Utes in scoring (17.6) and rebounding (9.5) and was named Pac-12 Player of the Week after averaging 24 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and two blocks in victories over Idaho State and BYU. Wright is averaging 18.4 points, 7.6 assists and 6.6 rebounds over the past five games and is averaging 16 points to go with teams highs in assists (6.3) and steals (2.9).

TIP-INS

1. Utah notched a 74-69 win at Texas State last season.

2. G Brandon Taylor leads the Utes with 20 3-pointers while averaging 10.8 points.

3. The Bobcats are shooting just 61.1 percent from the free-throw line.

PREDICTION: Utah 82, Texas State 67