(Updated: CHANGES Texas State turnovers to 15 in Para 3)

Utah 69, Texas State 50: Brandon Taylor scored 18 points as the host Utes knocked off the Bobcats for their fourth straight victory.

Jordan Loveridge contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the campaign for Utah (10-1). Delon Wright added 13 points on 5-of-5 shooting.

Emani Gant scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Texas State (3-8), which played without leading scorer and rebounder Joel Wright. Corey Stern added 11 points for the Bobcats, who shot 38.3 percent from the field and committed 15 turnovers while dropping to 0-5 on the road.

Texas State was within 38-34 after Gant’s layup with 12:19 remaining before the Utes responded with a 12-2 run for a 14-point advantage. Loveridge scored five points during a later 7-0 run that increased Utah’s lead to 62-42 with 4:11 to play.

The Utes led by as many as 11 in the first half before settling for a 31-22 lead at the break. Texas State opened the second half with a 12-7 run before Utah controlled the rest of the contest.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Utes have limited six opponents to 60 or fewer points. … Wright was suspended for two games due to a practice incident earlier this week. … Utah has won 12 consecutive home games dating back to last season.