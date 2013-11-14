Preview: Texas Tech at Alabama

The Tubby Smith era of Texas Tech basketball is off to a 2-0 start thanks to back-to-back home victories over Houston Baptist 76-61 and Northern Arizona 88-68. But the Red Raiders face their first big test of the season with a road game at Alabama in the inaugural game of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, a series between the two conferences that makes its debut this year. All 10 of the the Big 12’s teams and 10 of the SEC’s 14 member institutions will participate in what will become an annual event.

The Red Raiders will try to start 3-0 for the third consecutive season. Alabama opened with a 82-73 loss to another Big 12 team - Oklahoma - on Friday in the Tip-Off Classic in Dallas, and has not started a season with two consecutive losses since the 1999. The Crimson Tide defeated Texas Tech 66-62 last year in Lubbock and holds a 6-1 edge in the series.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (2-0): The Red Raiders return four starters from last year’s 11-19 squad but it has been junior college transfer Robert Turner, a 6-foot-3 guard, who starred against Northern Arizona, scoring 21 points and dishing off four assists. “I just love his motor,” Smith said. Junior forward Jordan Tolbert is also off to a good start, averaging nearly a double-double (15 points, 9.5 rebounds).

ABOUT ALABAMA (0-1): The Crimson Tide jumped out to a 26-10 lead against Oklahoma but struggled after all-SEC guard Trevor Releford and fellow starting guard Retin Obasohan went to the bench with foul problems. Oklahoma also grabbed 17 offensive rebounds that led to 17 second chance points. “I thought they did a really good job attacking when we had a big lead in the first half and I thought they did a good job on the offensive glass all night,” Alabama coach Anthony Grant said.

TIP-INS

1. Alabama, which led the SEC with 9.1 steals per game last season, had six against Oklahoma.

2. The Tide’s Algie Key, a two-time junior college All-American at Barton (Kan.) Community College, had a team-high 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting against the Sooners.

3. Texas Tech has scored 93 points in the paint in its first two games.

PREDICTION: Alabama 71, Texas Tech 68