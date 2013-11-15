FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alabama 76, Texas Tech 64
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 15, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

Alabama 76, Texas Tech 64

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Alabama 76, Texas Tech 64: Trevor Releford scored a game-high 29 points to lead the host Crimson Tide in the inaugural game of the Big12/SEC Challenge.

Retin Obasohan had a career-high 15 points and five steals and Levi Randolph added 10 points for Alabama (1-1). Releford finished 11-of-14 from the floor, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range.

Jordan Tolbert and Robert Turner each scored 14 points and Jaye Crockett added 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals to lead Texas Tech (2-1). The Red Raiders struggled with their perimeter shooting, connecting on just 4-of-20 3-pointers.

Texas Tech, looking to start 3-0 for the third consecutive season, jumped out to a 20-18 lead on a Dejan Kravic jumper midway through the first half. But Alabama, sparked by a pair of 3-pointers by Releford, closed the half with a 22-8 run to lead 40-28 at halftime.

The Red Raiders cut the Crimson Tide lead 48-39 on a 3-pointer by Jamal Williams but Alabama pulled away after that, leading by as many as 18 points down the stretch. The Crimson Tide shot 54.9 percent from the floor, including 6-of-14 from 3-point range.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Alabama, which led the SEC with 9.1 steals per game last season, finished with eight thefts. ... The Crimson Tide, who dropped their opener to Oklahoma, 82-73, in the Tip-Off Classic in Dallas, have not opened the season with two consecutive losses since 1999-2000. ... Releford (1,339) passed Richard Hendrix (1,327) into 20th place on Alabama’s career scoring list.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.