Alabama 76, Texas Tech 64: Trevor Releford scored a game-high 29 points to lead the host Crimson Tide in the inaugural game of the Big12/SEC Challenge.

Retin Obasohan had a career-high 15 points and five steals and Levi Randolph added 10 points for Alabama (1-1). Releford finished 11-of-14 from the floor, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range.

Jordan Tolbert and Robert Turner each scored 14 points and Jaye Crockett added 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals to lead Texas Tech (2-1). The Red Raiders struggled with their perimeter shooting, connecting on just 4-of-20 3-pointers.

Texas Tech, looking to start 3-0 for the third consecutive season, jumped out to a 20-18 lead on a Dejan Kravic jumper midway through the first half. But Alabama, sparked by a pair of 3-pointers by Releford, closed the half with a 22-8 run to lead 40-28 at halftime.

The Red Raiders cut the Crimson Tide lead 48-39 on a 3-pointer by Jamal Williams but Alabama pulled away after that, leading by as many as 18 points down the stretch. The Crimson Tide shot 54.9 percent from the floor, including 6-of-14 from 3-point range.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Alabama, which led the SEC with 9.1 steals per game last season, finished with eight thefts. ... The Crimson Tide, who dropped their opener to Oklahoma, 82-73, in the Tip-Off Classic in Dallas, have not opened the season with two consecutive losses since 1999-2000. ... Releford (1,339) passed Richard Hendrix (1,327) into 20th place on Alabama’s career scoring list.