Preview: Texas Tech at Arizona State

Arizona State attempts to shake off the rust when it plays for only the second time in a 15-day span against visiting Texas Tech on Saturday. The Sun Devils are looking for their third straight victory and were sharp in their most recent outing when they set season highs for points (97) and field-goal percentage (63.5) in a 42-point victory over Grambling. The Red Raiders are 3-3 over their last six outings with the losses coming against Pittsburgh, Arizona and LSU.

Texas coach Tubby Smith and Arizona State coach Herb Sendek were once assistant coaches on the same staff under Kentucky’s Rick Pitino. Sendek’s current team is averaging 80.1 points with star guard Jahii Carson (19.9 points, 5.2 assists) leading the way. Smith is trying to change the culture in his first season at Texas Tech and was irate after Wednesday’s 71-69 loss to LSU. “Just do what you’re told and we’ll be OK,” Smith said. “… They’re going to play the way I say to play. It’s as simple as that.”

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (7-4): The Red Raiders have three players averaging in double figures in forwards Jaye Crockett (14.1) and Jordan Tolbert (11.5) and guard Robert Turner (10.8). Smith is applying a lot of pressure on the 6-7 Tolbert, who he feels is capable of more production despite a strong 58.6 shooting percentage. “As soon as I can get Jordan to stop at the basket and go up strong and play some defense, he’s going to be pretty good and we’re going to be pretty good,” Smith said.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (9-2): Center Jordan Bachynski has stepped up with eight double-doubles and is averaging 12.9 points and 10 rebounds after posting 6.6 points and 4.3 boards as a junior. He also has continued his shot-blocking prowess with 50 to raise his career output to 231, fourth in Pac-12 history and 47 shy of the conference mark held by Arizona’s Anthony Cook (1985-89). Penn State transfer Jermaine Marshall is also playing well with a team-leading 28 3-pointers while ranking second in scoring at 14.9.

TIP-INS

1. F Jonathan Gilling hit six 3-pointers – a career best he has since matched twice – and Arizona State made 14 as a team while posting a 77-62 road victory over Texas Tech last season.

2. The Red Raiders are making their second visit to the state of Arizona this month, having lost 79-58 in Tucson to University of Arizona on Dec. 3.

3. G Brandan Kearney suits up for the first time for the Sun Devils as a mid-semester transfer who left Michigan State in December of 2012.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 83, Texas Tech 75