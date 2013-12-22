FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona State 76, Texas Tech 62
December 22, 2013 / 2:01 AM / 4 years ago

Arizona State 76, Texas Tech 62

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS Carson rebounds in graph 2)

Arizona State 76, Texas Tech 62: Jermaine Marshall scored a season-high 27 points and made a career-best seven 3-point baskets to lead the host Sun Devils past the Red Raiders.

Jahii Carson contributed 16 points, a career-high 13 assists and grabbed seven rebounds for Arizona State (10-2), which won its third straight game. Jordan Bachynski added 12 points, eight rebounds and seven blocked shots.

Jordan Tolbert scored a season-high 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to pace Texas Tech (7-5). Dejan Kravic added 12 points and 11 boards as the Red Raiders lost for the third time in four games.

Marshall’s fourth 3-pointer of the second half gave Arizona State a 50-37 lead, and the advantage reached 17 on Shaquielle McKissic’s basket with 6:11 to play. The Red Raiders pulled within 10 in the final minute before Jonathan Gilling and Carson each hit two free throws.

Texas Tech had a two-point lead late in the first half before Arizona State rolled off the final 11 for a 34-25 lead at the break. Marshall hit two 3-pointers in the first 1:09 of the second half to make it a 13-point margin.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Red Raiders had 18 offensive rebounds and posted a 45-32 edge on the boards. … Bachynski has 57 blocks this season and 238 for his career and sits 40 rejections shy of the Pac-12 mark held by Arizona’s Anthony Cook (1985-89). … Texas Tech shot 36.4 percent from the field, including a woeful 1-of-13 from 3-point range.

