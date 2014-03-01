Preview: Texas Tech at Baylo

Baylor hosts Texas Tech on Saturday in a late-season game that is important to both teams. The Bears need wins to stay in the NCAA Tournament picture while the Red Raiders are looking to snap a four-game losing streak. “We know how important these last games are, and we came out with a chip on our shoulders,” Baylor guard Kenny Chery told the media after Wednesday’s rally against No. 23 Texas fell short. “We played physical basketball and responded.”

Texas Tech coach Tubby Smith questioned his team’s resolve after the Red Raiders missed 14 shots in the paint during Monday’s four-point loss to Kansas State. “When you miss (that many) shots in the paint and you’re avoiding contact the way we did, you’re telling me something about your lack of toughness,” Smith told the media. Baylor was outscored 34-18 in the paint on Wednesday despite another big game from forward Cory Jefferson.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network, ESPN3

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (13-15, 5-10 Big 12): Jaye Crockett leads the Red Raiders with 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds and Jordan Tolbert, who needs 26 points to join Texas Tech’s 1,000-point club, adds 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds. The pair are both shooting better than 51 percent from the floor and combine for 34 blocks and 48 steals. Robert Turner adds 9.5 points and Dusty Hannahs, who is shooting 38.8 percent from the 3-point line, chips in 8.5.

ABOUT BAYLOR (18-10, 6-9): Jefferson has recorded four straight double-doubles and is averaging 18.8 points and 12 rebounds during that stretch. Chery has also been on a hot streak, averaging 17.5 points and 5.3 rebounds with 25 assists and seven turnovers in his last four games. Brady Heslip adds 11.3 points and Isaiah Austin chips in 11.1 points on the season.

TIP-INS

1. Hannahs is shooting 91.8 percent from the foul line after hitting 50 of his last 53 attempts and is on pace to break the school’s single-season record for free-throw shooting percentage (90.2 percent by Ty Nurse in 2011-12).

2. Heslip (269) passed Aundre Branch (267) for third on Baylor’s all-time list of career 3-pointers made and only trails Tweety Carter (274) and LaceDarius Dunn (388).

3. Baylor has won 10 of the past 13 meetings with Texas Tech, but the Red Raiders’ 82-72 win on Jan. 15 started the Bears’ five-game losing streak.

PREDICTION: Baylor 72, Texas Tech 64