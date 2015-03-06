Preview: Texas Tech at Baylor

(Updated: RECASTS sentence 3 in ABOUT BAYLOR)

Baylor will try to bounce back from an emotional 61-59 overtime loss at Texas when it hosts Texas Tech on Friday in the Big 12 regular season finale for both schools. The Bears go into the final weekend in position to finish anywhere from a tie for second behind Kansas, which has already clinched the title and No. 1 seed in next week’s conference tournament, to fifth place depending on how things play out while the Red Raiders have already clinched last place and the No. 10 seed. Baylor (10-7) enters tied for fourth with West Virginia and is a game behind Iowa State and Oklahoma, who are tied for second at 11-6.

Baylor had a four-game win streak snapped Monday at Texas in a game that featured a benches-emptying skirmish with 1:57 remaining in overtime that saw seven players, including Bears starting forward Johnathan Motley and reserves Ish Wainright and John Heard, ejected for leaving the bench. The trio will not be suspended for the game because they didn’t throw any punches. “(Texas) Coach (Rick) Barnes and I were pleased the players on the court maintained their cool and the ones that came off the bench didn’t do anything that would get them suspended,” Baylor coach Scott Drew told reporters. “That’s a plus this time of year because you don’t want to lose anybody.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (13-17, 3-14 Big 12): The Red Raiders, who haven’t played since a 63-62 home victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday, are looking to close the season with back-to-back wins for the first time since 2007. Junior guard Devaugntah Williams (10.1) is the only player averaging in double figures and sank a game-winning 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to defeat the Cowboys. Norense Odiase,a 6-foot-9, 265-pound freshman forward, is averaging 11.2 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last six games.

ABOUT BAYLOR (22-8, 10-7): The Bears won the first meeting 54-49 on Feb. 17 in Lubbock behind 22 points and three steals by forward Taurean Prince. Prince leads the team in scoring (13.7) and is shooting 41 percent from 3-point range. Forward Rico Gathers (11.4) is second on the team in scoring and second in the nation in rebounding (11.8).

TIP-INS

1. Gathers needs 15 rebounds against the Red Raiders to tie the Big 12 rebounding record for conference play.

2. Prince has scored in double figures in a career-best 14 straight games.

3. Texas Tech has lost 16 straight games away from home, including 11 this season.

PREDICTION: Baylor 64, Texas Tech 55