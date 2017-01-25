Preview: Texas Tech at Baylor

After a hectic span that saw it play four games in 11 days including three on the road, fifth-ranked Baylor returns home to host Texas Tech on Wednesday night. The Bears, who began the stretch with their lone loss at West Virginia and concluded it with an impressive 62-53 victory at TCU on Saturday, welcomed the four-day break before hosting the Red Raiders.

"I hope the fans enjoyed it because we're worn out," Baylor coach Scott Drew told the Waco Tribune after the win over the Horned Frogs. "It's amazing how drained everybody is. But this was typical of a Big 12 game because it was hard-fought. A lot of these guys know each other and those games tend to be closer." Texas Tech, which earlier in Big 12 play upset then-No. 7 West Virginia and a ranked Kansas State team at home, comes in off their worst loss of conference play, a surprising 83-64 home loss to Oklahoma State, which entered the contest 0-6 in Big 12 play. "We have a long ways to go, but hats off to Oklahoma State," Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. "Let me be clear, I have a lot of confidence in our players. We just got outplayed by a good team. It's not time to panic."

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (14-5, 3-4 Big 12): Junior point guard Keenan Evans leads the team in scoring (14.4 points) and has scored in double figures in a career-best eight straight outings. Junior forward Zach Smith is second in scoring (13.1) while grabbing a team best 7.5 rebounds and has scored 11 or more points in six straight contests. Senior forward Anthony Livingston, a 6-8 graduate transfer from Arkansas State, is third on the team in scoring (11.5) and has hit a team-high 35 3-pointers for the Red Raiders, who rank second in the Big 12 in field-goal percentage (49.8).

ABOUT BAYLOR (18-1, 6-1): Junior forward Johnathan Motley, who averaged 23.5 points and 14 rebounds in wins over Texas and TCU, was named the Big 12 Player of the Week for a school-record fourth time on Monday. The 6-9 Motley leads the Bears in scoring (15.7) and rebounding (9.6) while also shooting 51.4 percent from the field. Junior guard Manu Lecomte (12.2), who leads the team in assists (4.4) while also shooting 39.3 percent from 3-point range, and junior guard Al Freeman (10.9) also are averaging in double figures.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor's 18-1 record is the best 19-game start in program history and its 6-1 conference mark is its best seven-game start in Big 12 play ever.

2. The Bears began the week with the nation's No. 1 RPI and own nine top-50 RPI wins.

3. Baylor F Jo Lual-Acull Jr., a 7-0 junior, leads the Big 12 and ranks 10th nationally in blocked shots per game (2.8) and is also averaging 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds.

PREDICTION: Baylor 87, Texas Tech 73