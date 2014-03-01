(Updated: CORRECTS O‘Neale’s scoring total in lede. CORRECTS Chery’s stat line in 2nd sentence of 2nd graph. CORRECTS number of consecutive free throws made by Chery in 2nd sentence of 5th graph. REMOVED “career” after “all-time” at end of 1st note in notebook.)

Baylor 59, Texas Tech 49: Royce O‘Neale had 16 points and 12 rebounds as the host Bears held off the Red Raiders’ late rally.Brady Heslip hit four 3-pointers for 14 points for Baylor (19-10, 7-9 Big 12), which didn’t make a field goal during the final eight minutes. Kenny Chery went 0-of-6 from the floor but finished with nine points and five assists.

Robert Turner led Texas Tech (13-16, 5-11) with 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Toddrick Gotcher and Aaron Ross each added 10 points for the Red Raiders, who were outrebounded 40-24.

Cory Jefferson’s 3-pointer with just over eight minutes left in the first half capped Baylor’s 8-0 run for a 20-12 lead and O‘Neale’s 3-pointer started a 7-0 Bears run to end the half with a 33-22 advantage. The Bears pushed their lead to 16 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Heslip and O‘Neale early in the second half.

Ross scored twice during Texas Tech’s 9-0 run that was capped by Turner’s layup with just over three minutes left to cut the gap to 50-45. The Bears made 9-of-10 free throws down the stretch - the first seven by Chery - to seal the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Heslip’s four 3-pointers give him 273 in his career, putting him one behind second-place Tweety Carter on Baylor’s all-time list. ... Texas Tech has lost five in a row. ... Ross scored all of his points in the second half on 5-of-6 shooting.