Baylor comes back to edge Texas Tech

WACO, Texas -- The 14th-ranked Baylor Bears finished off the regular season by fighting through a 40-minute battle with the pesky Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Bears erased a late six-point deficit, finally overcoming the Red Raiders when forward Royce O‘Neale hit a 3-pointer from the left side with 2:42 left as Baylor claimed a 77-74 victory on Friday night at Ferrell Center.

Texas Tech (13-18, 3-15 Big 12) was winless on the road in Big 12 play and had lost by an average margin of 24 points in conference road games. But the Red Raiders led 65-59 when guard Keenan Evans made a layup with 5:15 left.

But Baylor (23-8, 11-7 Big 12) responded immediately with a 12-0 run to take control. O‘Neale followed his go-ahead 3-pointer with another trey the next trip down the floor that put Baylor ahead, 71-65.

“We just had to stay together,” O‘Neale said. “We knew we were going to come back. We just had to find the right way, get key stops and make baskets.”

The Bears lost at Texas earlier in the week, but avoided a regular-season-ending losing streak.

“It was huge,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “Royce has stepped up and made big plays all year long. And I think the poise of the guys, because again, it’s real tough when you’re pressing.”

Baylor forward Taurean Prince scored 24 points to lead the Bears. Baylor forward Rico Gathers scored 18, guard Kenny Chery added 18 and O‘Neale finished with 10.

Texas Tech coach Tubby Smith said his team gave up too many easy baskets down the stretch and didn’t make enough free throws as the Red Raiders went eight of 19 from the stripe. And then there was the problem of defending Prince.

“I thought the matchup with Taurean Prince just crushed us,” Smith said. “We had nobody that could really guard him inside. That killed us again.”

Texas Tech guard Devaugntah Williams finished with a game-high 28 points, including hitting eight of nine from 3-point range. Evans finished with 15.

Williams hit the Red Raiders first two shots, both from beyond the arc, to kick start the Red Raiders’ effort.

“Guys made shots,” Smith said. “When you make shots, you always feel better. So we just didn’t make enough.”

The Red Raiders opened up an 11-point lead when forward Zach Smith went baseline for a dunk on an assist from guard Robert Turner with 14:00 left.

Smith’s dunk capped an 8-0 run that coincided with Baylor’s scoring drought to open the second half. The Bears scored just five points in the first six minutes of the second half.

However, Baylor snapped out of it with a 12-2 run that cut the Red Raiders’ lead to one when Prince hit a 3-pointer with 9:26 left.

Baylor scored 40 points in the final 13:34.

“As someone joked in the locker room, ‘you guys did a great job keeping the fans engaged and suspenseful,'” Drew said. “It’s just like how you draw it out, you’re supposed to win it at the end. I think coaches have different scripts. You operate better on the defensive end and you operate like we did on the offensive end.”

Texas Tech grabbed an early lead when Williams hit a 3-pointer and Evans followed with a jumper inside the arc and a 3-pointer. The Red Raiders scored eight straight for a 17-9 lead with 13:25 left in the first half.

Baylor bounced back with a 10-2 run and tied it when Chery hit a 3-pointer from the right side.

Texas Tech led for most of the first 20 minutes and took a 33-32 lead to the break after shooting 50 percent from the field and out-rebounding Baylor 15-10.

Williams led the Red Raiders with nine points in the first half and Evans added 8.

Gathers and Chery each scored 11 in the first 20 minutes to help Baylor keep pace. The Bears shot 56 percent from the field in the first half, including hitting four of eight from 3-point range.

NOTES: Texas Tech is winless away from home this season including 0-9 in Big 12 play. ... Baylor still trails the all-time series with Texas Tech, 76-54, despite winning 13 of the last 16. ... Baylor came into the game giving up just 59.5 points per game this season, its best defensive performance in 56 years. ... Texas Tech has played opponents ranked in the Top 25 in eight of the last 12 games.