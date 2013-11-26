Preview: Texas Tech vs. Houston

Houston looks to bounce back from its first loss Tuesday when the Cougars face Texas Tech in the consolation game of the Progressive Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Cougars led by nine late in the first half before falling 86-76 to Stanford in Monday’s semifinal, while Texas Tech trailed Pittsburgh 41-18 at the half and lost by 19. Houston forward TaShawn Thomas made a strong case for the all-tournament team with 22 points and 14 rebounds against Stanford.

Texas Tech has looked overmatched at times in losses to Alabama and Pittsburgh, but the Red Raiders figure to improve under first-year coach Tubby Smith before conference play begins Jan. 4. Senior forward Jaye Crockett impressed with a team-high 19 points against the Panthers, but the Red Raiders were held to 38.8 percent shooting and committed a season-high 17 turnovers. “We missed a lot of easy shots we usually make,” Crockett said. “We just missed too many easy shots.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT HOUSTON (5-1): Thomas did his part against Stanford, but the Cougars were unable to stop the Cardinal near the basket in the second half. Reserve forward Danrad Knowles had eight points and eight rebounds in 23 minutes and will likely see more playing time as conference play approaches. Sophomore guard Danuel House is averaging 17.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Cougars, who were picked to finish seventh in the American Athletic Conference preseason poll.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (4-2): Crockett and forward Jordan Tolbert combined for 26 points on Monday, but struggled on the boards against the taller Panthers. Junior guard Jamal Williams, Jr., who grew up seven blocks away from the Barclays Center, made his first start this season against Pittsburgh and finished with three points in 17 minutes. New Mexico Junior College transfer Robert Turner, who has started all six games at the point, missed all eight of his shots from the field on Monday and is 1-for-15 over his last two games.

TIP-INS

1. Houston leads the series 27-26, but Texas Tech has won the last eight meetings.

2. Texas Tech has made at least one 3-pointer in 83 consecutive games.

3. Houston coach James Dickey led Texas Tech to the NCAA Tournament twice as coach from 1991-92 to 2000-01.

PREDICTION: Houston 78, Texas Tech 71