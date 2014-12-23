Preview: Texas Tech vs. Houston

Texas Tech didn’t expect to be playing Houston in Tuesday’s consolation game of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic, but that’s what happens when you miss all 21 of your 3-point attempts. The Red Raiders had their eight-game winning streak snapped with a 62-44 loss to Loyola Chicago on Monday - their lowest point total of the season. “They made us take the outside shot,” Texas Tech coach Tubby Smith told reporters. .“. ... We passed up some open looks and took some tougher shots.”

The Cougars erased a 19-point second-half deficit before falling to Boise State 75-73 in overtime Monday for their third consecutive loss. Houston’s top two scorers - Jherrod Stiggers (15.6 points per game) and Devonta Pollard (12.3) - combined for 23 points and were 7-for-28 from the field while the Cougars were 8-for-32 from 3-point range and 17-for-29 from the free-throw line. The series is tied 27-27, but the Red Raiders have won the last nine meetings.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (9-2): Justin Gray, a 6-5 freshman forward, recorded his third consecutive double-digit scoring game with 17 points against Loyola and was 7-for-11 from the field while his teammates were 10-for-39. Devaugntah Williams, the only Red Raider averaging at least 10 points (10.5), was 1-for-10 on Monday and 0-for-5 from 3-point range. The Red Raiders lost the battle of the boards to Loyola 39-29, lowering their rebounding differential to plus-7.5.

ABOUT HOUSTON (5-4): Danrad Knowles recorded 15 points and a career-high 12 rebounds against Boise State for his second career double-double and second in two games. The 6-10 sophomore averages 9.6 points and 6.7 rebounds and provides support on the boards to the 6-8 junior Pollard, who grabs eight rebounds per contest. The Cougars continue to struggle taking care of the ball, recording 11 assists and 16 turnovers Monday to raise their totals to 105 and 137.

TIP-INS

1. Texas Tech was outscored 23-10 at the free-throw line by Loyola.

2. Houston concludes a stretch of playing five games in eight days after playing its first five contests in 23 days.

3. The Red Raiders defeated the Cougars 76-64 in the Progressive Legends Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y., last season with Texas Tech’s Robert Turner (15 points) and Houston’s L.J. Rose (11) the top returning performers.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 72, Houston 69