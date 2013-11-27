(Updated: CORRECTS Crockett’s points in lede graph CORRECTS Gotcher’s points first sentence second graph CORRECTS Tolbert’s rebounds first sentence second graph CORRECTS Thomas’ rebounds first sentence third graph CORRECTS Cougars’ run first sentence fourth graph CORRECTS Barnes’ points second sentence fourth graph CORRECTS Texas Tech FG percentage first sentence fifth graph CORRECTS rebounding totals second sentence fifth graph)

Texas Tech 76, Houston 64: Jaye Crockett had 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Red Raiders to an impressive victory over the Cougars in the consolation game of the Progressive Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Toddrick Gotcher scored a career-high 16 points and Jordan Tolbert collected 14 points and six rebounds for Texas Tech (5-2), which led 46-31 after shooting 58.1 percent in the first half. The Red Raiders weathered Houston’s brief rally after the break and pulled away late for its ninth straight win over the Cougars.

TaShawn Thomas led Houston (5-2) with 18 points and six rebounds, while L.J. Rose added 11 points. Thomas made eight of his 16 shots from the field and became the 43rd player in school history to reach 1,000 career points with a three-point play late in the second half.

The Cougars used a 15-2 run to cut the deficit to 53-48 midway through the second half, but the Red Raiders regained control and extended their lead to 12 with three minutes left. LeRon Barnes added eight points off the bench for Houston, which has lost two straight after opening the season with five straight wins.

Robert Turner added 15 points and Dejan Kravic grabbed a season-high eight rebounds for Texas Tech, which bounced back from Monday’s 19-point loss to Pittsburgh by shooting 51.9 percent from the field. The Red Raiders dominated inside the paint, outrebounding the Cougars 46-26.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Houston coach James Dickey, who led Texas Tech to the NCAA Tournament twice as coach from 1991-92 to 2000-01, marked his 100th game as Houston’s head coach. … Thomas reached the 1,000-point mark in 70 games, tying Kelvin Lewis for the 18th fastest in school history. … Texas Tech pulled evened in the all-time series against Houston, with each team recording 27 victories.