December 24, 2014 / 4:36 AM / 3 years ago

Houston 82, Texas Tech 69

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS 19 to 21 and 16 to 14 in graph 3)

Houston 82, Texas Tech 69: Jherrod Stiggers made a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points to propel the Cougars to victory in the consolation game of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic

Stiggers made 7-of-9 from deep and also posted seven rebounds and four steals for Houston (6-4). L.J. Rose registered 16 points and eight assists, Devonta Pollard supplied 12 points and Eric Weary, Jr. added 11 points and nine boards for the Cougars, who made 13-of-24 3-point attempts in halting their losing streak at three games.

Devaugntah Williams registered 21 points and five rebounds, but went 0-of-9 from beyond the arc for Texas Tech (9-3), which has lost two straight after winning eight in a row. Randy Onwuasor provided 14 points and seven rebounds and Robert Turner had 12 points for the Red Raiders.

The Cougars hit three straight 3-pointers, including two by Stiggers, and four triples in all in building a 22-7 advantage with 8:07 gone by in the first half and maintained a double-digit lead until the Red Raiders made a late run. Onwuasor converted a three-point play to make it 38-31 before hitting a 3-pointer in the final minute of the half to trim the Houston lead to 41-34 at the break.

Texas Tech picked up where it left off by opening the second half with a pair of triples, but the Cougars countered with three of their own, including Stiggers’ fifth, to protect the lead. Rose’s jumper with 3:37 left put Houston up 73-66 and his 3-pointer with 2:09 left all but sealed the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stiggers, whose previous high of six 3-pointers came earlier this season against Abilene Christian, finished the first half with 15 points and four 3-pointers. ... The Red Raiders shot just 37.5 percent from the floor in the first half, but got back in it by making 13-of-18 from the line. ... The victory by Houston snapped a nine-game losing streak to Texas Tech and gives the Cougars a 28-27 lead in the series.

