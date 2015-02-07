Preview: Texas Tech at Iowa State

Iowa State will try to avoid another upset at the hands of Texas Tech when the No. 14 Cyclones host the Red Raiders in a Big 12 game Saturday afternoon. Texas Tech stunned then-No. 12 Iowa State on Jan. 24 in Lubbock, Texas, hitting 11 3-pointers in the 78-73 victory — its first in conference play after starting 0-6. The Red Raiders are coming off their second Big 12 victory, a 64-47 win Wednesday against Kansas State, which was playing without its leading scorer.

Iowa State is coming off a loss Monday to No. 9 Kansas, which dropped the Cyclones two games back of the first-place Jayhawks — whom they beat last month the game before losing to Texas Tech. Iowa State is tied with Gardner-Webb for the most assists per game among NCAA teams (17.8) and Monte Morris (5.6) is the main distributor for the Cyclones. What makes Morris a special player is his lack of mistakes, as he leads the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.54) and is on pace to record the nation’s best ratio in the last 15 seasons.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (12-11, 2-8 Big 12): Devaugntah Williams scored a season-high 22 points in the win against the Cyclones two weeks ago and matched that number against Kansas State. In between, he combined to shoot 2-for-12 and score six points in losses to No. 21 Oklahoma and No. 12 West Virginia, so his success seems directly tied to the Red Raiders’ fortunes. Toddrick Gotcher also falls into that category, as he produced his two highest-scoring games of the season against Iowa State (17) and Kansas State (15), but went scoreless in the two games in between.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (16-5, 6-3): Iowa State leads the Big 12 in points per game (80.1) and field-goal percentage (48.6) but is last in scoring defense (69.5). The Cyclones are especially tough to beat on their home floor as they haveve won 19 straight at Hilton Coliseum, including 12 straight against conference foes. The Red Raiders haven’t won in Ames, Iowa, since Jan. 26, 2011, when Iowa State was in the early stages of a 10-game losing streak.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State is shooting 56.6 percent on two-point field goals, which ranks third in the nation.

2. Eight different players have led the Cyclones in scoring, and nine have done it in rebounding.

3. Texas Tech is 10-0 this season when leading at the half.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 82, Texas Tech 75