No. 14 Iowa State 70, Texas Tech 64: DeAndre Kane posted 17 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as the host Cyclones swept the season series with the Red Raiders.

Georges Niang had 17 points while Naz Long went 4-of-7 from the 3-point line and scored 14 points for Iowa State (19-5, 7-5 Big 12), which rebounded from Monday’s 102-77 loss at West Virginia with its fifth win in its last six meetings against Texas Tech (13-12, 5-7). Melvin Ejim added 13 points for the Cyclones despite spending most of the game in foul trouble.

Jaye Crockett finished with a career-high 23 points – including 19 after intermission – and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Red Raiders, who saw their three-game winning streak snapped. Toddrick Gotcher contributed 14 points and Jordan Tolbert tallied 10 points and nine boards for Texas Tech.

Iowa State broke open a back-and-forth game late in the opening stanza when Niang and Kane accounted the final eight points of the first half to give the Cyclones a 39-29 edge at the break. Gotcher’s jumper opened the scoring in the second half, but Texas Tech went cold for a four-minute spell and Iowa State used a 12-2 surge to take its biggest lead of the game at 51-33 with 14:39 to go.

Crockett sparked a furious comeback over the next 6 1/2 minutes, scoring 15 points during the Red Raiders’ 23-6 run to pull within one before putting Texas Tech ahead 62-61 on a layup with 3:22 left. Ejim scored on the other end and drew an offensive foul on Crockett on the Red Raiders’ next possession while Matt Thomas and Niang each added a layup to push the margin back out to five with 1:32 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iowa State remained the only Division I school to score at least 70 points in every game. … Texas Tech forced an average of 16.3 turnovers during its winning streak, but the Cyclones committed only seven on Saturday and 12 total in the two meetings. … Long was 4-of-28 from beyond the arc over his previous eight games.