No. 14 Iowa State 75, Texas Tech 38: Jameel McKay moved into the starting lineup for the first time this season and scored a season-high 17 points as the Cyclones blew out the visiting Red Raiders.

McKay, a 6-9 junior college transfer, replaced Bryce Dejean-Jones in the starting five and shot 7-for-7 from the floor, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked three shots for Iowa State (17-5, 7-3 Big 12). Naz Long added 15 points after being held to five in an upset loss to Texas Tech last month.

Toddrick Gotcher scored nine of his 11 points in the first half, all on 3-pointers in the closing minutes, but nobody else reached double figures for the Red Raiders (12-12, 2-9). Zach Smith was the next-highest scorer with eight points for Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders scored 26 points in the first 10 minutes when they beat Iowa State last month, but the Cyclones didn’t let Texas Tech get off to a good start in the rematch, holding the Red Raiders to four points in the first 10 minutes as they sped to a 15-point lead. Texas Tech still had just eight points when Gotcher hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 29-11 with 2:41 left in the first half.

Gotcher made two more 3s in the final minutes of the opening half to cut the deficit to 35-17 as Iowa State shot 56 percent in first 20 minutes and the Red Raiders shot 29.2 with 11 turnovers, compared to six for the Cyclones. Texas Tech toyed with a further comeback after pulling within 16 on a basket by Gotcher with 18:18 left in the game, but Long scored five quick points to put the Cyclones up by 22 with 16:08 on the clock and Iowa State continued to pull away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iowa State PG Monte Morris came in leading the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.54) and he finished with six assists and no turnovers to keep him on pace for the best assist-to-turnover ratio in the nation in the last 15 seasons. …. The Cyclones came in last in the Big 12 in scoring defense (69.5). … Texas Tech shot 30.9 percent from the floor, 4-for-20 from 3-point range and missed all seven of its free-throw attempts.