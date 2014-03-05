Preview: Texas Tech at Kansas

With its 10th consecutive Big 12 regular-season title already in the trophy case, No. 8 Kansas and its dissatisfied coach host Texas Tech on Wednesday. The Jayhawks clinched the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 tournament when Texas and Iowa State lost Saturday before they blew a 10-point lead in the second half of a 72-65 loss at Oklahoma State. The performance so upset Bill Self, he didn’t let his team accept the trophy - even though it was in the building.

“We may do a little (celebrating) if we’re successful on Wednesday against (Texas) Tech,” Self told the Topeka Capital-Journal. “It’s pretty good for our kids to have a three-game lead with two games left. They played their butts off, for the most part, all conference season long. They’ve left little doubt in who is going to be the league champion.” Kansas will be without star freshman center Joel Embiid, who suffered a back injury Saturday and will sit out the final two regular-season games. Texas Tech has lost five straight after a 59-49 setback at Baylor on Saturday, and will almost certainly miss the postseason for the fourth consecutive year.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network, ESPN3

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (13-16, 5-11 Big 12): While Tubby Smith’s first season with the Red Raiders doesn’t appear to be a success, the five conference victories exceed the four they won in the previous two years. Senior forward Jaye Crockett leads Texas Tech in scoring (13.6 points per game) and rebounding (6.3), while his 51.2 percent field goal percentage is third in the Big 12, but has been slowed by tendinitis in both knees and scored only one point against Baylor. Junior forward Jordan Tolbert (10.9 points, six rebounds) is the only other Red Raider averaging double figures in scoring.

ABOUT KANSAS (22-7, 13-3): Embiid missed the Jayhawks’ 91-69 victory over Texas Christian on Feb. 15 with the same injury, so Kansas won’t take any chances with its future NBA draft lottery pick. ”We’ve also spoken with experts with this particular injury and have been told the same thing we were told before: Rest is the best remedy,” Self said. It appears Kansas has a shot at a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but will probably have to win the Big 12 tournament to earn that spot.

TIP-INS

1. Freshman F Andrew Wiggins leads the Jayhawks in scoring at 16.3 points per game while Embiid (11.2 points) averages a team-best 8.1 rebounds.

2. Kansas is 33rd in the nation in rebounding at 38.3 per game while Texas Tech is 280th among the 345 Division I teams at 32.8.

3. The Jayhawks have won five straight meetings and lead the series 25-4 while winning all 13 encounters at home.

PREDICTION: Kansas 79, Texas Tech 64