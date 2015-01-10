Preview: Texas Tech at Kansas

Sophomore guard Frank Mason III has an impressive streak to improve on and No. 13 Kansas looks for another Big 12 victory when it hosts Texas Tech on Saturday. Mason scored 11 points in Wednesday’s conference-opening win at Baylor to stretch his string of double-digit outings to 11, the school’s longest such streak since Ben McLemore scored in double figures in 13 games in 2012-13. The Red Raiders have lost four of their last five games, including their first two Big 12 contests.

Texas Tech has been off since falling to West Virginia 78-67 on Monday in a contest that left coach Tubby Smith frustrated over the high number of miscues. “It takes a while at this level to understand one false step, one false move, it’s going to cost you,” Smith told reporters. “Good teams and good players are going to take advantage of you and it happened to us consistently.” The Jayhawks shot 72.7 percent from the field in the second half against Baylor while squeezing out a 56-55 win.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (10-5, 0-2 Big 12): Guard Devaugntah Williams scored 21 points in the loss to the Mountaineers and is averaging a team-leading 11.7 points and has made a team-best 25 3-pointers. Forward Justin Gray (7.1 points) is questionable after playing only six minutes against West Virginia due to tendinitis in both knees while forward Alex Foster missed the game due to a concussion. “We’re going to have to shut him down,” Smith told reporters in reference to Gray. “I’m afraid he might do more damage to his knees.”

ABOUT KANSAS (12-2, 1-0): Mason is second on the squad in scoring (12.3) behind forward Perry Ellis, who leads in both scoring (12.4) and rebounding (6.4). Guard Wayne Selden Jr. continues to struggle and is shooting just 35.2 percent from the field while averaging 9.3 points. Backup guard Brannen Greene (5.5 points) made two late free throws against Baylor, is 17-of-17 from the line this season and has made 21 straight dating back to last season.

TIP-INS

1. The Jayhawks have won the past 10 meetings and possess a 27-4 lead in the series.

2. Freshman F Zach Smith leads the Red Raiders with 23 blocked shots.

3. Kansas’ 56 points against Baylor are its fewest in a victory since posting a 55-49 win over New Orleans on Nov. 9, 2000.

PREDICTION: Kansas 76, Texas Tech 58