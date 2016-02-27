Preview: Texas Tech at Kansas

Kansas coach Bill Self recently suggested the discussion for Big 12 Coach of the Year pretty much begins and ends with Texas Tech’s Tubby Smith, who has his program on track for its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2006-07. However, the Red Raiders haven’t experienced any kind of recent success against the second-ranked Jayhawks, who look to clinch at least a share of their 12th straight regular-season conference title Saturday at home against Texas Tech.

“Tubby is an icon in our profession; it is great to see all the good things that have happened to them. … When we start talking about Coach of the Year, I don’t think you have to look much further than Tubby,” Self told reporters. Smith’s main competition for that honor might come from Self, whose team has rattled off eight straight victories following Tuesday’s 66-60 win at Baylor to take a two-game lead over Oklahoma and West Virginia with three games to go. While Kansas is on the verge of continuing its dominant run in the league, the Red Raiders reached a new high with Tuesday’s 83-79 comeback win over TCU, notching a fifth straight conference victory for the first time in their 20-year stay in the Big 12. “I‘m just really proud of our guys. They’re believing in themselves - believing in the system and executing,” Smith said.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (18-9, 8-7 Big 12): Junior forward Aaron Ross (10.7 points) has scored at least 11 points in 12 of his last 13 games and posted three 20-point games during his eight-game double-digit scoring streak, including a career-high 25 versus the Horned Frogs. Sophomore forward Zach Smith (10.3 points, 7.1 rebounds) has been nearly as good as Ross during the winning streak, averaging 13.2 points and 8.4 boards after erupting for a career-high 23 points and eight rebounds Tuesday. Leading scorer Toddrick Gotcher (10.9 points) is averaging 20 points over his last two outings and paces the team in 3-pointers (51) as well as steals (27).

ABOUT KANSAS (24-4, 12-3): While leading scorer Perry Ellis (16.4 points) has been held to 15 or fewer points in four straight outings, Frank Mason III (13.5) has led the team in scoring in each of the last two games while accumulating a 14:2 assist-to-turnover ratio over his last three contests. “We can make a case where Wayne (Selden) has been our best player and certainly when Perry (Ellis) has been our best player, but there is no one more valuable than Frank (Mason),” Self said. Junior forward Landen Lucas (6.1 boards) has led the Jayhawks in rebounding nine times in the last 11 games and is averaging 10.8 in his last five contests.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas, which leads the all-time series 30-4, has won 13 straight meetings and is 15-0 against the Red Raiders at home.

2. Texas Tech’s last five-game conference winning streak came during the 1995-96 campaign, when it went 14-0 in the final season of the Southwestern Conference.

3. The Jayhawks rank fourth in the country in 3-point percentage (42.3) and are on pace to finish with the second-best mark beyond the arc in school history (43.3; 1989-90).

PREDICTION: Kansas 74, Texas Tech 67