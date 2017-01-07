Preview: Texas Tech at Kansas

Kansas has won two close games to open conference play, quickly finding that the path to its 13th consecutive Big 12 championship could be tougher than expected. After a fortunate no-call in a home victory over rival Kansas State on Tuesday, the No. 2 Jayhawks seek to extend two long streaks when a surprising Texas Tech squad visits Saturday.

Kansas survived the Wildcats 90-88 for its 50th consecutive home win - 47th at Allen Fieldhouse - when 6-8 junior Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk drove the length of the court and scored on a buzzer-beater, although the Ukraine native took at least three steps if not four without an official making a call. Despite a 13-game winning streak, Jayhawks opponents are shooting 10 percentage points higher inside the arc since the loss of 7-0 freshmen Udoka Azubuike (18 blocks in 142 minutes) to season-ending wrist injury a few weeks ago, sensational 6-8 freshman Josh Jackson continues to have foul and turnover problems, and the team is shooting free throws at 61.2 percent. “There are a lot of things we have to improve on, we certainly haven't performed in our first two games in league play," Kansas coach Bill Self said referring to an 86-80 conference-opening win over TCU. “But hopefully we can turn it around and realize what we're not doing and decide we want to get better as a group collectively." The Red Raiders won’t be a pushover, especially after 6-8 senior Anthony Livingston drained a 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds left in overtime to beat No. 7 West Virginia 77-76 on Tuesday and provide first-year coach Chris Beard his first conference win.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (12-2, 1-1 Big 12): Junior forward Zach Smith (12.1 points, team-high 7.9 rebounds) had 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks in the win over the Mountaineers, while junior guard Niem Stevenson added 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists off the bench. Junior guard Keenan Evans leads Texas Tech in scoring at 13.4 points per game and is second on the team with 22 3-pointers, 47 assists and 18 steals, while Livingston averages 12.9 points and leads the team with 27 3-pointers. The Red Raiders lead the Big 12 in field-goal percentage at 51.4 percent and rebound margin at 10.6.

ABOUT KANSAS (13-1, 2-0): Jackson matched a career high with 22 points to go with nine rebounds and six assists against the Wildcats, while 6-10 senior Landen Lucas added 18 points and 12 rebounds. Senior guard Frank Mason III is second in the conference in scoring with a 19.5 points, leads the Big 12 with 5.8 assists and paces the team in 3-point field goal percentage at 50.8 percent, which is second in the conference. Jackson averages 15.2 points - tied for seventh in the Big 12 - and adds 6.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists to go along with a team-high 19 blocks.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas leads the all-time series 31-4, including wins in the last 14 meetings, and has won the last 16 in Lawrence.

2. The Jayhawks are seeking win No. 2,200 all-time, which would be 17 fewer than all-time leader Kentucky.

3. Kansas is second in the Big 12 and fifth nationally with a 51.2 field-goal percentage and leads the league with a 41.6 percentage on 3-pointers - seventh in Division I.

PREDICTION: Kansas 92, Texas Tech 81