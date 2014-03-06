(Updated: CORRECTS Texas Tech’s 3-point numbers in 3rd graph)

No. 8 Kansas 82, Texas Tech 57: Tarik Black, starting in place of the injured Joel Embiid, scored a season-high 19 points in his final home game and the Jayhawks turned up the defensive pressure to rout the Red Raiders.

Naadir Tharpe scored 16 points and made three 3-pointers as Kansas (23-7, 14-3 Big 12) rebounded from Saturday’s 72-65 loss at Oklahoma State with its fifth victory in the last six games, and sixth straight over Texas Tech. Perry Ellis added 13 points while going 4-for-4 from the field while Black recorded six rebounds.

Toddrick Gotcher scored 10 points for the Red Raiders (13-17, 5-12). Jaye Crockett, Dejan Kravic and Jordan Tolbert scored nine points apiece as Texas Tech was 3-for-14 from 3-point range while committing 13 turnovers against eight assists en route to its sixth consecutive loss.

The Jayhawks took control with a 13-0 run - ignited by Ellis’ 3-pointer - to increase their lead to 35-15 en route to a 39-19 bulge at the break. The Red Raiders were 5-for-24 from the floor in the first half and missed all five of their 3-point attempts while enduring a stretch of more than eight minutes without making a field goal.

Gotcher converted Texas Tech’s first 3-pointer in the opening minute of the second half, but Tharpe answered with two from long range as the second gave the Kansas a 51-25 lead. Consecutive baskets by Black extended the advantage to 57-27 and the lead grew as large as 36 with 12:17 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Seniors Justin Wesley, Niko Roberts and Black played their final home games, while freshman Andrew Wiggins - expected to declare for the NBA draft in June - also likely played his last game at Allen Fieldhouse. ... Kansas has won all 14 home meetings against Texas Tech. ... Embiid, the Jayhawks star freshman center who averages 11.2 points and team-high 8.1 rebounds, missed the game with a back injury and will not play at West Virginia on Saturday.