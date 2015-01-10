Kansas blows out Texas Tech

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Devonte Graham not only returned Saturday for Kansas, the freshman point guard upstaged his bigger teammates in a game the No. 12 Jayhawks got virtually anything they wanted inside.

Graham led all players with six rebounds and also distributed a game-high six assists against no turnovers as No. 12 Kansas throttled Texas Tech 86-54 in Allen Fieldhouse.

After suffering an injured toe in a Dec. 10 win at Georgetown, Graham missed six games and was declared fit only after a practice a day before Texas Tech visited. He played 19 minutes and allowed the Jayhawks’ other point guard, Frank Mason, to get some much-needed rest. Mason logged 24 minutes, the fewest the sophomore had played in a game this season.

“I was real pleased with (Graham),” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “Hopefully, he’ll be pain-free tomorrow, and if he is, that’s a big step in a positive direction. You can tell, regardless of whether he’s scoring, that we’re a totally different team as far as being able to do some things we don’t do near as well when he isn’t available to us.”

Graham was surprised with his rebounding total, though he did not want to discredit his bigger teammates.

“They did their jobs, boxing out the other big guys, so it left me open to rebound,” Graham said.

Junior forward Perry Ellis scored 15 points to lead four Kansas scorers in double figures. He made all three of his 3-point attempts after making just five treys previously all season.

“Those 3s were in the flow and I thought they were part of the offense,” said Ellis, “so I was going to try to knock them down.”

Self substituted liberally throughout the game after his starters got the Jayhawks off to an 11-2 start and also outscored the Red Raiders 18-6 to begin the second half.

Freshman guard Kelly Oubre added 14 points for the Jayhawks (13-2, 2-0 Big 12). Both he and Ellis were 5 of 7 from the field. Freshman forward Cliff Alexander added 12 points and Mason had 10 and five assists.

Mason and Graham fed big men inside as the Jayhawks finished with seven dunks and a 43-34 advantage on the glass.

“We made some (halftime) adjustments, but I probably should have told the guys not to show up,” Texas Tech coach Tubby Smith said. “They maybe should have gone to the bust, that first group that came out there. We were hoping we could execute. We were trying to run more of a motion offense with flex-type actions and set screens. I thought maybe that would get us some open looks.”

The Red Raiders (10-6, 0-3) made just 32.7 percent of their shots from the field (18 of 55) and fell for the fifth time in six games.

Freshman forward Justin Jamison came off the bench and was the only Tech player to reach double figures with 12 points.

Texas Tech (10-6, 0-3 Big 12) had limited 12 of its previous 15 opponents to fewer than 70 points but was overmatched by Kansas. The Red Raiders entered with the second-worst scoring average in the Big 12 but were held far below their 68.3-point average.

Kansas claimed its fourth straight win and improved to 16-0 against Texas Tech at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks exerted their strength inside to convert three ally-oop lobs in the first half, two to Alexander off feeds from Mason. Kansas also turned 10 first-half turnovers into nine points. It forged a 25-19 advantage on the glass.

Oubre scored nine first-half points, exceeding his seven-point average, to pace the Jayhawks. Mason added eight points, scoring both his field goals off 3-pointers.

Jamison came off the bench to net eight points and share first-half honors for the Raiders with freshman forward Zach Smith, who went scoreless in the second half.

Texas Tech made just two of its first 14 shots from the field before a 3-pointer by Jamison with 4:41 left in the half. The Raiders scored the last six points of the half and held the Kansas subs scoreless in the final 2:30.

NOTES: Kansas PG Devonte Graham played for the first time in seven games. The freshman had been out since suffering a sprained toe in a Dec. 10 win at Georgetown. Graham entered with 12:52 left in the first half. He led the Jayhawks with six assists and six rebounds. ... Kansas inserted each of its 11 scholarship players in the first half while leading by as many as 21. ... With the loss, coach Tubby Smith dropped to 24-24 at Texas Tech. He is in his second season with the Red Raiders. ... Tech dropped to 0-4 in games away from home. The loss was its 11th straight against Kansas. Tech’s 4-29 all-time record against Kansas is the largest disparity against an opponent the Raiders have played at least 30 times. ... Freshman forward Justin Gray did not start for Tech after starting 13 of the previous 15 games. Gray is suffering from tendinitis in his knee. “We’re just going to shut him down,” Smith said. “He will be out for a couple of weeks.”