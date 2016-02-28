No. 17 Iowa State rolls past Kansas State

Picked to contend in the Big 12, Iowa State hasn’t lived up to expectations to this point. But everyone knows the Cyclones have the talent and potential for a big March.

Iowa State guard Matt Thomas hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 points, and forward Jameel McKay had a double-double, leading the No. 17 Cyclones past Kansas State 80-61 Saturday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Thomas hit back-to-back 3-pointers and guard Hallice Cooke followed with a 3-pointer to fuel a 9-0 run that helped the Cyclones (20-9, 9-7 Big 12) distance themselves from the Wildcats early in the second half.

Forward Georges Niang added 17 points for Iowa State, and McKay finished with 14 points and 17 rebounds. The 17 rebounds are the second most in a Big 12 game this season.

“It was a really good night,” Iowa State first-year coach Steve Prohm said. “Now we got to send these seniors out right.”

Kansas State forward D.J. Johnson scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and guard Wesley Iwundu added 12 points to the lead the Wildcats (15-14, 4-12 Big 12), who haven’t won at Hilton Coliseum since 2011.

“D.J. was unbelievable,” Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. “We’ve been able to ride him.”

The Cyclones entered Saturday’s game against Kansas State at just a game over .500 in conference play and out of contention for the Big 12 regular-season crown. Iowa State hosts Oklahoma State on Monday before traveling to No. 2 Kansas to close out the regular season on March 5.

“These guys have done a lot of really great things,” Prohm said. “Three straight 20-win seasons.”

The Cyclones led for the majority of the first half Saturday, but turned it over nine times, preventing them from establishing any separation from the Wildcats.

Iwundu got a steal from Niang that led to a layup by guard Carlbe Ervin and gave the Wildcats a three-point lead with 1:47 left in the first half. But guard Monte Morris connected on a 3-pointer from the left wing at the first-half buzzer, giving Iowa State a 31-30 lead at intermission.

“It’s the little things, like we had a foul to give,” Weber said of Morris’ 3-pointer at the end of the half. “Someone’s got to reach in there and foul him before he gets the shot off. It’s all those little details in the game. It’s a shame, because our guys work so hard. They give themselves a chance, but you have to be smart.”

Five Cyclones finished in double figures, with Morris finishing with 11 points and eight assists, and Cooke adding 10 points off the bench. All five Iowa State starters are averaging double figures this season.

NOTES: Iowa State has wins over teams currently ranked No. 2 (Kansas), No. 3 (Oklahoma) and No. 8 (Iowa). ... The Cyclones were the 13th ranked opponent Kansas State has faced, the most in school history. The Wildcats strength of schedule is 18th best in the nation. ... Iowa State F Jameel McKay had nine rebounds in the first half and finished with his sixth double-double of the season.