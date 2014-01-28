Preview: Texas Tech at Kansas State

Kansas State comes into Tuesday’s home game against Texas Tech riding its first losing streak since November, albeit a two-game slide. But the Wildcats – who fell to Iowa State on Saturday – cannot afford to continue stumbling with contests looming against Texas and back-to-back matchups against two ranked squads (Kansas and Baylor) in the first 15 days of February. Texas Tech has dropped two in a row and seven of its past 10 contests, leading head coach Tubby Smith to admit to reporters Saturday, “It was disappointing. I was discouraged.”

Texas Tech is eighth in the Big 12 in scoring, not a good trend considering the Wildcats allow a conference-low 61.3 points per game. Kansas State will look for more production from forward Thomas Gipson, who scored just four points in the loss to Iowa State after recording 24 points and 20 points in his previous two games. The Red Raiders need a big game from forward Jaye Crockett, who leads the conference in field-goal percentage at 56 percent and is 12th in the league in scoring (14.3) and 15th in rebounding (6.2).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network, ESPN3

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (10-10, 2-5 Big 12): The Red Raiders beat ranked Baylor and Texas Christian in a four-day span in mid-January, but gave up 87 points in a loss to West Virginia before trailing the entire way in Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma. Texas Tech allowed the Sooners to hit 50 percent of their shots Saturday, the second consecutive game opponents have hit at least half of their attempts. Jordan Tolbert scored 14 points against Oklahoma, surpassing 900 for his career (903).

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (14-6, 4-3 Big 12): Freshman Marcus Foster scored a team-best 20 points in the Iowa State loss, and his three 3-pointers gives him the school record for most 3s by a freshman (44). Foster leads the Wildcats in scoring at 14 points but has experienced the typical ups and downs of a first-year player, posting games of 7, 18, 15, 8 and 20 points in his past five outings. The Wildcats have scored at least 70 points in eight of their past 11 games.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State has outrebounded 14 of its past 16 opponents.

2. The Red Raiders lead the Big 12 in free-throw percentage at 74.9.

3. The Wildcats have won eight of their past 10 matchups against the Red Raiders and lead the all-time series 18-12.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 76, Texas Tech 68