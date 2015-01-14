Preview: Texas Tech at Kansas State

Kansas State, coming in off a 66-63 overtime upset victory at No. 18 Oklahoma, will try for its third straight Big 12 Conference victory Wednesday when it hosts Texas Tech. The Wildcats, who begin the week in a three-way tie for third place in the Big 12, have a chance to establish themselves as a legitimate title contender in the next seven days with back-to-back home games against the Red Raiders and No. 23 Baylor before traveling to No. 13 Iowa State on Jan. 20. And that didn’t seem very likely when Kansas State dropped three in a row after the Christmas break, including back-to-back home losses to Texas Southern and Georgia.

But that changed last week when the Wildcats, who opened Big 12 action with a 61-47 loss at No. 24 Oklahoma State, held visiting TCU to a season-low in points in a 58-53 victory and followed that up with the upset in Norman, Okla. That marked the first win over a ranked team on the road for Kansas State under third-year head coach Bruce Weber. “Now we’re going to see if we have some maturity,” Weber told reporters. “That we can come back and continue to move forward and not take a step backwards.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (10-6, 0-3 Big 12): The rebuilding Red Raiders have dropped five of their last six games after a 9-1 start with the only win a 60-45 verdict over North Texas on Dec. 29. Junior guard Devaugntah Williams (11.1) is the lone player averaging in double figures and ranks sixth in the Big 12 in 3-point shooting percentage (38.8). Forward Justin Jamison, a former baseball prospect with the Texas Rangers who switched to basketball after an arm injury, had a career-high 12 points and five rebounds in a 86-54 loss at Kansas on Saturday.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (9-7, 2-1): Sophomore point guard Marcus Foster earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors after averaging 18.5 points in the wins over TCU and Oklahoma, including a game-winning 3-pointer in overtime against the Sooners. He leads the Wildcats in scoring (13.7) and also ranks second in the Big 12 in 3-point shooting (45.3). Forward Thomas Gipson (11.6) and guard Nino Williams (10.9) also are averaging in double figures.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State is 31-4 under Weber when holding an opponent to fewer than 60 points.

2. Foster has scored 20 or more points in a game 12 times in his career.

3. Texas Tech, which starts three freshmen, has the sixth-youngest starting lineup in the nation, according to the Big 12 Conference.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 68, Texas Tech 57