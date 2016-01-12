Preview: Texas Tech at Kansas State

Two Big 12 teams off to slow starts in conferenceplay clash Tuesday when Kansas State hosts Texas Tech. The Wildcats, 0-3 in Big12 action so far, are coming off an 86-76 loss at top-ranked Oklahoma while the1-2 Red Raiders fell 69-59 to No. 2 Kansas on Saturday.

Texas Tech did start theseason 11-1, including an 82-74 win over Texas in its Big 12 opener, but hassince dropped decisions to top-15-ranked Iowa State (76-69) and Kansas, whichshot 58.3 percent from the floor in the second half to pull away. “In thesecond half, I thought we backed off a little bit,” Red Raiders coach TubbySmith said in his post-game news conference. “It really takes the wind out of ateam when you have a little mental break down and the other team scores easilyon a back-door or a wide open three that wasn’t contested. ... You’ve got tofight.” Kansas State, meanwhile, has suffered four of its five losses againstranked opponents, including Oklahoma which shot 56.5 percent from the field inleading for all but 34 seconds Saturday. “I was hoping that we were catching them at a good time, (but)obviously it wasn’t,” Wildcats coach Bruce Weber told the media afterward. “...Those guys (the Sooners) have improved so much, and worked so hard. They havemade a commitment, and I hope our guys learn from that.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN, ESPN3

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (11-3, 1-2 Big 12): Big man NorenseOdiase finished strong against Kansas, draining all seven of his second-halfshot attempts to finish with a team-high 14 points. And with 10.1 points pergame, he joins guards Devaugntah Williams (14.0) and Toddrick Gotcher (11.9) asthe three Red Raiders averaging double figures. Texas Tech is shooting 72.2percent from the free-throw line on the season but has struggled in the lasttwo outings, hitting only 18-of-34 attempts.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (10-5, 0-3): As the onlywinless team in conference play to date, the Wildcats are off to their worstBig 12 start since a 0-4 beginning in 2008-09. Forward Wesley Iwundu (12.7 points),guard Justin Edwards (12.1) and forward Dean Wade (10.9) are averaging doubledigits for Kansas State while Wade (6.0 rebounds) and Edwards (5.8) are pacingthe team on the boards. The Wildcats, though, are the Big 12’s worst shootingteam at 42.2 percent from the floor and only TCU (71.0) and Oklahoma State(70.1) are averaging fewer points per game than their 72.8.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State has won 10 of the last 11meetings in the series dating back through the 2008-09 season.

2. At 30.3 percent for Texas Tech and 27.8 forthe Wildcats, these are the two least-accurate 3-point shooting teams in theBig 12.

3. Williams matched his season low with fourpoints against Kansas, hitting only 1-of-8 shots from the floor.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 73, Texas Tech 71