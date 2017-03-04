Preview: Texas Tech at Kansas State

With eight losses in its last 11 games, KansasState isn’t exactly finishing the regular season with a flourish, but theWildcats are still on the NCAA Tournament bubble according to a number of prominentbracketologists. To remain in Big Dance consideration, Bruce Weber’s teamsimply needs to tack on as many wins as it can before Selection Sunday,starting with Saturday’s regular-season finale against visiting Texas Tech.

Kansas State picked up a big victory Wednesday,clipping fellow Big 12 bubble contender TCU 75-74 on the road. Dean Wade scoreda game-high 20 points, including a key, late-game 3-pointer, while fellowforward Wesley Iwundu notched his fourth double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds)of the season to help the Wildcats repel a second-half rally by the HornedFrogs. “This is just one game,” Weber said in his post-game news conference.“All we did is advance in our little one-week bracket, (and) we have to come toplay Saturday.” A little more than two weeks ago, coming of an 84-78 home winover fourth-ranked Baylor, Texas Tech also resided on the bubble but failed tofollow up, losing three straight to plummet in the Big 12 standings.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (18-12, 6-11 Big 12): The RedRaiders got back in the win column Wednesday with a 67-57 home victory overTexas as usual starters Keenan Evans and Justin Gray combined for 33 points andeight rebounds off the bench on Senior Night. Evans, with a team-leading 15.7,and Gray at 9.2 are two of six Texas Tech players averaging at least 8.6 pointsper game while 6-8 forward Zach Smith is the squad’s leading rebounder with 7.3per game. As a team, the Red Raiders rank third in the conference in scoringdefense (67.5 points allowed per game) and turnover margin (plus-2.9).

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (18-12, 7-10): The Wildcatsare finishing the regular season in Manhattan after playing three of their lastfour on the road, and they will have five seniors to honor, including Iwundu.Offensive balance remains a key for Kansas State with its top six scorersaveraging between 7.8 (sixth-man Xavier Snead) and 12.7 points (Iwundu) perouting, but only Texas (67.9) is averaging fewer points per game in the Big 12than the Wildcats’ 72.9. Guard Kamau Stokes (4.2 assists) and Iwundu (3.4) bothrank among the conference’s top 12 in assists, giving Kansas State a pair ofpassing playmakers while the 6-7 Iwundu is averaging a team-most 6.5 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State reeled off 10 straight wins inthe series from 2009-15, but Texas Tech has won three of four since, includinga 66-65 home win Jan. 10.

2. Evans scored a game-high 18 points in thatcontest, including the go-ahead layup with 15 seconds remaining, while Stokeshad 17 points and five assists to pace the Wildcats.

3. Texas Tech is 1-8 in true road games thisseason, including 0-8 in Big 12 play.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 72, Texas Tech 69