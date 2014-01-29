(Updated: CORRECTS Texas Tech FG% in notes)

Kansas State 66, Texas Tech 58: Will Spradling scored 17 points as the host Wildcats held off the Red Raiders to snap a two-game losing streak.

Nino Williams added 13 points for Kansas State (15-6, 5-3 Big 12), which led by 14 points early in the second half before Texas Tech (10-11, 2-6) rallied to within four points with less than a minute remaining. Wesley Iwundu scored 11 points as Thomas Gipson, the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer, was limited to seven points due to foul trouble.

Jaye Crockett scored 15 points to lead the Red Raiders, who shot 33.9 percent from the field. Dusty Hannahs added 14 points for Texas Tech, which has dropped three in a row and six of its past eight.

Crockett’s 3-pointer with just over seven minutes left brought Texas Tech within 48-47 but the Wildcats responded with six straight points. Crockett’s two free throws with 45.8 seconds remaining cut Kansas State’s led to 58-54, but the Wildcats hit 8-of-8 free throws in the final 38 seconds.

Texas Tech held an early 9-7 advantage before the Wildcats scored 16 of the next 18 points. Williams and Gipson each scored five points – each contributing a three-point play – during the spurt, which Iwundu capped with a tip-in with 6:22 left to make it 23-11 Kansas State.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gipson, who averages 12.1 points, fouled out with 22.3 seconds left after picking up his fourth foul with 11:07 remaining. … Kansas State improved to 28-2 in home games under coach Bruce Weber. … Texas Tech shot 29.2 percent in the first half.