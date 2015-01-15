Kansas State 58, Texas Tech 51: Marcus Foster scored 14 points, grabbed five rebounds and had four assists as the host Wildcats won their third straight game.

Wesley Iwundu scored 10 points and Justin Edwards added nine points and four rebounds for Kansas State (10-7, 3-1 Big 12), which won despite shooting just 38.6 percent from the floor. It was the 10th straight win for the Wildcats over the Red Raiders.

Robert Turner scored a game-high 16 points and Devaugntah Williams added 13 points, including 3-of-6 3-pointers, for Texas Tech (10-7, 0-4), which shot 33.9 percent. The Red Raiders lost despite outrebounding the Wildcats 38-30, including 17 offensive boards that resulted in a 14-9 edge in second-chance points.

Foster, the reigning Big 12 Player of the Week, scored five points during a 11-0 spurt that covered 6 1/2 minutes to give the Wildcats a 26-12 lead. But Texas Tech answered with an 8-0 run of its own to close to within six before Nigel Johnson hit a jumper at the buzzer to give Kansas State a 28-20 halftime lead.

Williams scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers, in a little over five minutes to start the second half to draw the Red Raiders to within 34-33. The Wildcats took advantage of poor shooting that saw Texas Tech miss nine straight field goal tries to pull away to an eight-point lead and, after Turner cut the lead to three with a 3-pointer, closed the game out with a 9-5 run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kansas State improved to 32-4 under head coach Bruce Weber when holding an opponent under 60 points. ... Texas Tech freshman F Zach Smith had five blocks and now has 29 for the season, just eight off the school freshman record of 37 set by Will Flemons in 1989-90. ... The Red Raiders finished with a 39-20 edge in bench points.