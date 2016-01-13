Kansas State 83, Texas Tech 70

Kansas State earned its first Big 12 Conference victory, beating Texas Tech 83-70 on Tuesday night at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.

The Wildcats (11-5, 1-3 Big 12) got uncharacteristic hot shooting from 3-point range. They finished 10 of 19 after coming into the game shooting just 22 percent from long range.

K-State had five players in double-figures, led by guard Kamau Stokes and forward Wesley Iwundu with 17 points each. Guards Barry Brown and Justin Edwards had 15 and 11, respectively, and forward Dean Wade had 10.

Texas Tech forward Justin Gray led all scorers with 23 points, including five makes from 3-point range. Forward Aaron Ross was the only other Red Raider in double-figures with 11.

Tech (11-4, 1-3) used a 21-10 run to start the second half and cut a 16-point halftime deficit to just 57-52. Gray, who had made only two 3-pointers in his first 14 games, hit two in the first eight minutes of the second half.

But after the teams traded buckets, the Wildcats went on an 11-0 run over the next 1:51 to reassume the 16-point advantage. The Red Raiders could get no closer than 11 the rest of the game.

The Wildcats led by as many as 17 points in the first half, mostly because of hot shooting from long range. K-State, which went 6 of 39 from 3-point range in their first two league games, went 8 of 12 from behind the arc in the first half.

They were led by Stokes, who had 15 points, including four of the 3-pointers, and Brown (11 points), who had three. Gray led the Red Raiders with 11 points in the first half.