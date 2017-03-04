K-State coasts past Texas Tech

Kansas State built a double-digit lead in the first half and cruised to a 61-48 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.

The Wildcats led by 12 points at halftime and kept the lead between 12 and 18 points the entire second half.

Kansas State (19-12, 8-10 in the Big 12) earned the sixth spot and a bye in next week's Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Mo.

Related Coverage Preview: Texas Tech at Kansas State

The Wildcats won at TCU on Wednesday and have won two straight games to put themselves back in the NCAA tournament discussion.

Texas Tech (18-13, 6-12) will finish seventh or eighth in the Big 12 and will play in the first round of the Big 12 championship on Wednesday.

The Red Raiders will need a strong showing in the conference tournament to have any chance of reaching the NCAA tournament.

Kansas State was led by senior DJ Johnson, who had 19 points. Dean Wade had 11 points, while Wesley Iwundu added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Texas Tech had only two players in double-figures, as the Red Raiders struggled from the field (16 of 45, 35.6 percent). Niem Stevenson and Keenan Evans had 11 points each.

The first half featured a series of runs.

K-State had two streaks of 9-0 and one of 10-0. The only thing that kept the Red Raiders in the game was an early 16-2 run that reversed a 9-0 deficit and gave the Raiders their largest lead of the half, 16-11.

The Wildcats, who led, 34-22, at halftime, were led by Johnson with 12 points. He was 5 of 6 from the field and 2 of 2 from the line.

Texas Tech made more 3-pointers (four) than 2-pointers (two). The Red Raiders shot only 24 percent (6 of 25) for the half. They also had four shot-clock violations in the first half.

Anthony Livingston of Texas Tech scored nine points in the first half, none in he second.