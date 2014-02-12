Preview: Texas Tech at Oklahoma

A return home proved to be the perfect elixir for No. 25 Oklahoma, which halted a modest two-game slide with a 16-point win over Baylor on Saturday and will go for a season sweep of visiting Texas Tech on Wednesday night. The Sooners remain in contention for the Big 12 regular-season title, trailing conference-leading Kansas by two games with seven left to play. Oklahoma never trailed and committed only seven turnovers in the first meeting with Texas Tech -- a 74-65 victory on Jan. 25.

The Red Raiders are coming off one of their best performances of the season, upsetting then-No. 19 Oklahoma State, but the result was overshadowed by an off-court incident involving Cowboys star guard Marcus Smart and a Texas Tech fan. Nonetheless, Red Raiders surpassed last season’s overall win total (11) and their four conference victories matches the previous two seasons combined. Texas Tech has dropped three straight and seven of the last eight matchups at Oklahoma.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network, ESPN3

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (12-11, 4-6 Big 12): Senior forward Jaye Crockett was the driving force in Saturday’s victory, registering his third double-double and matching season highs in points (21) and rebounds (12). Crockett has recorded double-doubles in his last two visits to Norman, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 boards in last season’s 81-63 loss and going for 14 and 10 in a nine-point defeat two years ago. Forward Jordan Tolbert scored 14 points against Oklahoma last month, his only outing in double digits in the last six games.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (18-6, 7-4): Buddy Hield (17 points) and Cameron Clark (15.8) lead five starters in double figures for the high-scoring Sooners, who rank second in the Big 12 at 83.8 points. Isaiah Cousins, tied for fourth on the team in scoring (10.6), gave opponents something to think about by netting a career-high 21 points against Baylor to go along with the gritty defense that has impressed his teammates. “He knows his role, and we really appreciate what he’s doing,“ Hield told the Oklahoman about Cousins. ”He’s setting the tone and getting everybody fired up.”

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma has scored 80 points in 16 of its 24 games.

2. The Red Raiders had seven turnovers against Oklahoma State, the ninth time they have committed 10 or fewer.

3. Clark is shooting a robust 18-of-24 in the last three meetings versus Texas Tech.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 80, Texas Tech 71