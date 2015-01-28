Preview: Texas Tech at Oklahoma

Texas Tech’s play in the Big 12 has been disappointing this season, but the Red Raiders hope Saturday’s upset of Iowa State marks a turning point. Texas Tech heads to Oklahoma on Wednesday to face a Sooners’ squad that has dropped three of its past four games, all against ranked competition. Oklahoma guard Buddy Hield, the Big 12’s leading scorer at 17.8 points per game, was held to 12 points in Saturday’s 69-58 loss at Baylor.

The Red Raiders matched a season high with 11 3-pointers in their 78-73 victory over the Cyclones, sparked by Devaugntah Williams’ career-best 22 points. “We’re getting the right type of effort that we need,” Texas Tech coach Tubby Smith said after the game. The Sooners look for a better defensive effort after allowing Baylor to shoot 50 percent from the field, the highest total against Oklahoma this season.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (11-9, 1-6 Big 12): Williams had scored just 22 points total in his previous four games prior to breaking out against Iowa State, and Toddrick Gotcher – who had 13 points in his previous four contests – came off the bench Saturday with a career-high tying 17 points. The Red Raiders are last in the conference in shooting from the field at 40.9 percent. Even with the slow start to conference play, Texas Tech is above .500 through 20 games for the first time since 2010.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (12-7, 3-4): Hield had averaged 26.3 points in his past four games before going 0-of-7 from 3-point range in the loss to Baylor. The Sooners are third in the Big 12 and 22nd nationally field-goal percentage defense, holding opponents to 38.1 percent shooting. Jordan Woodard, who finished with 12 points Saturday, has scored in double figures in three consecutive games and has a 3.4 assist-to-turnover ratio in his past 12 contests.

TIP-INS

1. Texas Tech had averaged 53 points per game in Big 12 play before Saturday, posting its highest total since scoring 101 against South Carolina State on Dec. 17.

2. Oklahoma G Isaiah Cousins only played 18 minutes Saturday after suffering a right-wrist injury and is listed as day-to-day.

3. Oklahoma F Ryan Spangler ranks second in the Big 12 in rebounding (8.2), and has led the Sooners in 12 of 19 games this season.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 76, Texas Tech 64