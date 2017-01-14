Preview: Texas Tech at Oklahoma

Texas Tech has shown it is very tough to beat at home, but the Red Raiders still need to show they can win on the road and they'll get the opportunity Saturday in a Big 12 game at Oklahoma. Texas Tech is 11-0 at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, but is 0-2 in conference road games this season, losing at Iowa State and No. 2 Kansas.

The Red Raiders are coming off a 66-65 win against visiting Kansas State, as Keenan Evans made a go-ahead layup with 15 seconds left and Texas Tech held on. Evans finished with 18 points and has bettered his 13.9 scoring average in the last two games, while Zach Smith scored 16, improving his 12.7 average for the third straight game. Oklahoma has lost seven straight and is 0-4 in the Big 12 for the first time after losing to visiting Kansas on Tuesday. In that game, leading scorer Jordan Woodard (16.6 points) returned from a four-game absence due to a leg injury and the senior point guard made a difference once he entered the game as a substitute, helping the Sooners take a 36-27 lead at the half before losing 81-70.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (13-3, 2-2 Big 12): The Red Raiders have three upperclassmen in their first year with the team and the jury's still out whether they'll make a difference in the rugged Big 12. The three transfers, Anthony Livingston (Arkansas State), Niem Stevenson (Seward County Community College) and Shadell Millinghaus (Southern Mississippi), have contributed in different ways, but Livingston definitely stood out from the others during non-conference play, posting games of 28 and 33 points - a big reason why he's third on the team in scoring at 11.9. He's faced some adversity in the last two games, however, combining for 10 points on 3-for-13 shooting, so the 6-8 forward will be looking to contribute more offensively.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (6-9, 0-4): The return of Woodward was definitely the bright side of the Sooners latest loss, and after the game coach Lon Kruger said the first half was their best 20 minutes of the season. Oklahoma is also receiving the best play of the season from freshman shooting guard Kameron McGusty, who is averaging 14.7 points in the last three games to bump his season average to 7.5. He scored 20 points last weekend against Kansas State, earning his first start against Kansas and scored 13, possibly helping his chances of remaining in the starting five, even after Woodard re-joins that group.

TIP-INS

1. Smith's father, Reggie Smith, was a member of the 14th-seeded Arkansas-Little Rock team that posted a first-round upset of third-seeded Notre Dame at the 1986 NCAA Tournament.

2. Oklahoma has led at halftime in 11 of its 15 games this season.

3. The Sooners have won the last two meetings at Lloyd Noble Center by a combined 69 points.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 79, Texas Tech 78