Oklahoma 81, Texas Tech 36: Ryan Spangler scored a season-high 20 points and the host Sooners emphatically ended a two-game losing streak by stomping the Red Raiders.

Buddy Hield added 15 points and seven rebounds for Oklahoma (13-7, 4-4 Big 12), which used a 31-1 run spanning both halves to turn a 10-point lead late in the first half into a 40-point cushion with 13 minutes remaining. Isaiah Cousins hit three 3-pointers en route to 13 points with five assists while Khadeem Lattin blocked a career-high five shots.

The Sooners held Texas Tech (11-10, 1-7) to 0-of-10 shooting from the field during the run and 21.2 percent overall. Robert Turner led the Red Raiders with eight points, but Texas Tech committed 17 turnovers and trailed by as many as 49 points in the final two minutes.

Hield scored the final four points of an 8-0 burst to give the Sooners a 19-7 lead eight minutes into the contest. The Red Raiders were within 26-16 on Turner’s basket with less than three minutes remaining in the first half, but Cousins’ 3-pointer started the game-breaking burst, Spangler added a three-point play and Hield scored the final five points of the half for a 37-16 advantage at intermission.

Texas Tech missed its first nine shots from the field after halftime, and following Norense Odiase’s free throw early in the period, the Sooners scored the next 20 points. Spangler and Cousins combined for the first nine points, and Jordan Woodard added a 3-pointer and a basket to push Oklahoma’s lead to 57-17 with just over 13 minutes to go.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stan Mays’ 3-pointer with 12 minutes to play ended a 14-minute drought from the field for Texas Tech. … Spangler blocked three shots as the Sooners matched a season high with 10. … The Red Raiders scored a season low in points and are averaging 54 points in Big 12 play.