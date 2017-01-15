Woodard, Odomes pace Ollahoma past Texas Tech

NORMAN, Okla. -- Jordan Woodard exploded for 25 points and Rashard Odomes had a career-high 24 as Oklahoma snapped a seven-game losing streak with an 84-75 win over Texas Tech on Saturday night at Lloyd Noble Center.

The Sooners (7-9, 1-4 Big 12) grabbed the early advantage and never let it slip away, leading for all but 4:27 of the game.

Early in the second half, with Woodard on the bench, Texas Tech closed the margin to three. When Woodard re-entered, the Sooners immediately went on a 10-1 run - with six of those points by Woodard - to regain control.

Woodard, who was returning to the starting lineup in his second game back after missing five contests due to health issues, hit all 14 of his free throws and scored 18 of his points in the second half. The senior was 5 of 7 from the field after the break after struggling early.

Odomes had matched his career high, 17, by the time the first half ended.

The sophomore got going early, scoring on a trio of strong moves to the basket in the game's first 3:13.

Odomes then showed some versatility in his game, hitting a pull-up jumper a few minutes later to give him 11 points by the time the game was eight minutes old.

Texas Tech (13-4, 2-3) was led by Zach Smith and Keenan Evans, who had 16 points apiece. Anthony Livingston added 14 and Devon Thomas 12.

Oklahoma travels to No. 10 West Virginia on Wednesday while Texas Tech hosts TCU the same night.