Preview: Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State was already in the midst of an unexpected losing streak when Marcus Smart became a lightning rod for controversy near the end of its loss to Texas Tech on Feb. 8. The Cowboys get their floor general back just in time for the rematch at home when the Cowboys look to end a seven-game slide on Saturday. Smart, who was suspended three games for pushing a Red Raider fan in the stands on Feb. 8, completed his suspension following Monday’s overtime loss at Baylor.

Smart remained in the news when he tweeted his displeasure with an Oklahoma State blogger criticizing the team for its performance on Monday and during its longest losing streak since 1972-73. The Red Raiders have emerged as a formidable foe since their 2-6 start in conference play despite back-to-back losses. Texas Tech nearly won last Saturday at No. 19 Iowa State after overcoming an 18-point deficit and fell just short again on Tuesday when eighth-ranked Kansas scored the go-ahead basket with two seconds left.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (13-13, 5-8 Big 12): Second-leading scorer Jordan Tolbert came alive against the Jayhawks after averaging six points over his previous five contests, scoring 16 for his best offensive output since an 18-point effort against West Virginia on Jan. 6. “I thought Jordan’s play was great; he hasn’t played this way in a while. I’m glad to see him respond to a big game,” Red Raiders coach Tubby Smith said. Texas Tech, which leads the conference in fewest possessions allowed per game (62) and scoring defense (68.2) during league play, did not give up a point in transition to Kansas.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (16-10, 4-9): Despite the return of Smart, the Cowboys’ depth is still limited due to the losses of Michael Cobbins (Achilles) and Stevie Brown (suspension), although Leyton Hammonds could see increased minutes after his buzzer-beating 3-pointer forced overtime at Baylor. “I think that was perfect for him. I hope it does wonders for him ... because we could use him big time on offense and defense,” teammate Markel Brown told The Oklahoman. Hammonds accounted for all five of Oklahoma State’s points off the bench, which has been outscored by the oppositions’ reserves 145-65 during the losing streak.

TIP-INS

1. In light of the shoving incident involving Smart, the NCAA released a memo this week saying that a similar incident will result in an automatic ejection for the player.

2. Red Raiders F Jaye Crockett needs one more steal to become the fifth player in school history to record 1,000 points, 600 rebounds, 100 assists and 100 steals.

3. With 20 points on Saturday, Brown (1,523 career points) can overtake three players and move into sole possession of eighth place on the school’s all-time scoring list.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 66, Oklahoma State 64