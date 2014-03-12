Preview: Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State

Marcus Smart has more than a little bit of history with Texas Tech this season. The Oklahoma State guard will try to assure the Red Raiders don’t damage the Cowboys’ NCAA Tournament hopes when the teams meet in Wednesday’s first round of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City. Smart infamously shoved a Texas Tech fan in the final seconds of a road loss to the Red Raiders and returned from a three-game suspension 14 days later to lead the Cowboys past Texas Tech.

The ninth-seeded Red Raiders ended the regular season on a high note by defeating Texas to put an end to a six-game losing streak. Eighth-seeded Oklahoma State suffered an overtime loss to Iowa State to halt a four-game winning streak that had revived its NCAA aspirations after a seven-game skid put them on life support. The winner of the contest moves on to face top-seeded Kansas in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network, ESPN3

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (14-17): The Red Raiders will need senior forward Jaye Crockett to be on his game to make any noise in this tournament. Crockett, who leads Texas Tech in scoring (13.5) and rebounding (6.3), averaged 6.8 points on 14-of-40 shooting before breaking out of his slump to score 22 points (on 9-of-13 shooting) and grab 10 rebounds in Saturday’s upset of Texas. Forward Jordan Tolbert contributes 10.9 points and six rebounds for a team that has averaged just 58.6 points over the last seven games.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (20-11): Smart has played free and loose since returning from his suspension after being visibly frustrated during the beginning of the squad’s skid. The sophomore guard averaged 19.8 points and 6.4 assists in five games since rejoining the Cowboys to raise his season averages to 17.9 and 4.7, respectively. Oklahoma State has three other potent weapons in guard Markel Brown (17.2), forward Le’Bryan Nash (14.2) and guard Phil Forte (13.2, team-best 90 3-pointers).

TIP-INS

1. The Cowboys have won seven of the past eight meetings.

2. Crockett had 21 points and 12 rebounds when Texas Tech defeated Oklahoma State 65-61 on Feb. 8.

3. Forte averaged 17.5 points and made seven 3-pointers in the two games against the Red Raiders.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 73, Texas Tech 67