Preview: Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

The Big 12 appears to be the deepest conference in the nation with six teams in the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll, and two of the four unranked members meet Wednesday when recent dropout Oklahoma State hosts struggling Texas Tech. The Cowboys were one of seven Big 12 clubs in the Top 25 before losses at No. 14 Kansas 67-57 and at No. 20 Oklahoma 82-65 last week knocked them out. '‘I think we forgot we lost against Kansas,‘’ Oklahoma State senior guard Anthony Hickey Jr. told reporters after Saturday’s loss to the Sooners. '‘We didn’t come in and compete as we should have.‘’

The Cowboys try for their 12th straight victory over the Red Raiders in Stillwater and eighth in the last nine overall meetings. Texas Tech has lost all five of its Big 12 games by an average of 15.8 points, including a 62-42 setback at TCU on Saturday, and has dropped seven of its last eight contests overall. “Maybe the worst output that we’ve had here,” Red Raiders coach Tubby Smith told reporters after starting 0-5 in conference play for the first time in his 24-year coaching career.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (10-8, 0-5 Big 12): The Red Raiders shot 22.9 percent from the field against TCU and are last in the Big 12 in scoring (65.1 points per game) and field goal percentage (41.6). Texas Tech has been led in scoring by five different players in its last five games including freshman guard Devaugntah Williams, who averages a team-best 10.9 points. The Red Raiders have attempted the most free throws among Big 12 teams (314), but own the second-worst percentage (64.9).

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (12-5, 2-3): The Cowboys only have two players averaging double figures in scoring, but they just so happen to be second and third in the Big 12. Senior Le‘Bryan Nash (17.7 points) also averages a team-best 6.2 rebounds while Phil Forte III (17.4) is also third in free-throw percentage at 83.5. Michael Cobbins, a 6-8 senior, averages 6.7 points and 5.6 rebounds, and is second in the Big 12 in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

TIP-INS

1. Nash has scored in double figures in all 16 of his games this season.

2. Texas Tech has a plus-4.0 rebounding differential - sixth in the Big 12 - while Oklahoma State is last at plus-.5.

3. The Cowboys are 79-4 at Gallagher-Iba Arena against unranked opponents since coach Travis Ford took over for the 2008-09 season.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 70, Texas Tech 60