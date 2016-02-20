Preview: Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

Texas Tech looks to continue its hot streak Saturday at Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders beat three ranked teams in an eight-day span - a first in program history - to strengthen their chances of making the NCAA Tournament.

“I think we are hungry,” third-year coach Tubby Smith said after beating No. 3 Oklahoma on Wednesday. “We’ve been underdogs for quite a few games. We have the incentive to get to postseason play. It’s at hand and a possibility for us.” Smith said they just need to continue winning, and finishing a sweep of the injury-laden Cowboys would help. Oklahoma State has played most of the season without senior guard Phil Forte (elbow) and freshman guard Jawun Evans (shoulder) is likely done for the season. Texas Tech won the first meeting 63-61 in overtime on Feb. 3 in the game Evans was injured.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (16-9, 6-7 Big 12): Devaugntah Williams leads four Red Raiders in double figures, averaging 11.4 points. Aaron Ross has increased his production off the bench during Texas Tech’s recent 4-1 run, averaging 16.8 points and hitting 50 percent of his 3-pointers during that span. Sophomores Zach Smith (9.6 points and 8.0 rebounds in last five games) and Keenan Evans (14.6 points on 55.6 percent shooting) have also been strong during that five-game span.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (12-14, 3-10): Jeff Newberry - the only Cowboy to play every game - is the team’s leading active scorer at 11.0 points after totaling a combined 29 points in his past two games. Tyree Griffin (4.9 points, 3.5 assists) replaced Evans at point guard and recorded 12 assists in Monday’s loss to Kansas - Oklahoma State’s fourth loss in five games. The Cowboys are holding opponents to 40.3 percent shooting (second in the Big 12) and Kansas snapped a streak of six opponents scoring fewer than 70 points.

TIP-INS

1. The game features the top free-throw shooting teams in the Big 12 with Texas Tech at 74.7 percent and Oklahoma State 74.6.

2. The Tulsa World reported Friday that Evans (12.9 points) likely won’t return this season from the shoulder injury suffered in the first half of the first Texas Tech game.

3. Oklahoma State has won 12 straight home games against Texas Tech.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 68, Oklahoma State 61