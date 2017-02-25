Preview: Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

Two Big 12 NCAA Tournament bubble teams close outtheir season series Saturday afternoon as Texas Tech visits Oklahoma State. Thetwo squads, though, have been headed in opposite directions of late with the RedRaiders having lost four of their last five games while the high-scoringCowboys have won nine of 10.

That Oklahoma State run began with an 83-64 winat Texas Tech on Jan. 21 and has made the Cowboys’ 0-6 Big 12 start seem like adistant memory. The latest win came Wednesday night as Oklahoma State shook offa 14-point first-half deficit and won going away (80-68) at Kansas State behinda game-high-matching 21 points and nine assists from guard Jawun Evans. “It’s agreat accomplishment,” Evans said in a post-game news conference. “My teammatesand I fought hard. We started off slow, but we ended up picking it up at theend of the first half. It’s a great feeling.” Texas Tech, meanwhile, toppled fourth-rankedBaylor 84-78 on Feb. 13, but that win has been sandwiched by a pair ofone-point losses and back-to-back overtime defeats, leaving the Red Raidersahead of only Texas and Oklahoma in the Big 12 standings.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (17-11, 5-10 Big 12): All fivestarters scored at least eight points Monday against visiting Iowa State, butthe Cyclones hit 7-of-10 free throws in overtime en route to an 82-80 win. GuardKeenan Evans (15.5 points) and forwards Zach Smith (13.1) and AnthonyLivingston (10.3) are averaging double digits for the Red Raiders, who areshooting 48 percent from the field to trail only Kansas in the conference. Smith(7.6 boards) and 6-6 forward Justin Gray (5.3) are the leading rebounders forTexas Tech, whose plus-3.6 average rebound margin ranks third in the Big 12.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (19-9, 8-7): Only seventeams nationally are averaging more points than the Cowboys’ conference-leading85.9 per contest, and their 77.6 free throw percentage is seventh in the DivisionI ranks. Evans (18.3) and fellow guards Jeffrey Carroll (17.3) and Phil Forte(13.4) are the team’s leading scorers, with Evans also tied for the Big 12assists lead at an even six per game. On the other end of the court, though,Oklahoma State has struggled, ranking last in the conference in scoring defense(77.4 points allowed per game) and opponent field-goal percentage (46.7).

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma State’s 19-point win in Lubbock lastmonth snapped Texas Tech’s three-game series win streak.

2. Carroll and Forte combined for 46 points in thefirst meeting, going 11-of-18 from the field and 16-of-20 from the free throwstripe.

3. The Cowboys rank second in Big 12 3-pointaccuracy at 40.1 percent with Forte and Carroll combining to hit 117-of-277attempts (42.2 percent).

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 81, Texas Tech 74