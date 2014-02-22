Oklahoma State 84, Texas Tech 62: Marcus Smart finished with 16 points, a career-high 10 assists and six steals as the host Cowboys cruised past the Red Raiders to stop their longest losing streak since 1972-73.

Smart led an inspired effort by Oklahoma State (17-10, 5-9 Big 12) in his first game back since he was suspended three games for shoving a Texas Tech fan exactly two weeks ago. Le‘Bryan Nash poured in 21 points and Phil Forte added 20 as the Cowboys ended their seven-game skid.

Jordan Tolbert tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds to record his fourth double-double of the season for Texas Tech (13-14, 5-9). Leading scorer Jaye Crockett was held to six points – nearly nine below his season average – as the Red Raiders dropped their third straight game.

Smart closed the first half with two baskets in six seconds when he hit a floater, stole the subsequent inbounds pass and drained a short jumper with a second remaining to give Oklahoma State a 34-25 lead at the break. Texas Tech responded with a strong initial surge in the second half, using back-to-back 3-pointers from Robert Turner and Toddrick Gotcher to rally within five.

Although the Red Raiders held Smart to four points after intermission, Nash exploded for 16 points – including nine during a 24-9 burst – that allowed the Cowboys to build a 64-44 advantage with nine minutes left. Markel Brown contributed 11 points and Kamari Murphy tallied 10 as Oklahoma State placed all five starters in double figures and shot 56.9 percent, its best mark in conference action.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma State, which shot 65.5 percent in the second half, has won seven of the last eight in this series. … Texas Tech allowed more than 70 points for the first time in seven games. … Crockett had two steals, giving him 101 for his career and allowing him to become the fifth player in school history to record 1,000 points, 600 rebounds, 100 assists and 100 steals.